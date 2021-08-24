AliExpress opens a platform for Brazilian sellers and enters the dispute with Magalu – 08/23/2021 – Market

AliExpress announced this Monday (23) the opening of its platform for Brazilian sellers.

In the country for 11 years, the marketpalce of the Alibaba group operated, until now, only with international sales services. To attract shopkeepers, the company claims that it will charge commissions of 5% to 8% and offer an integrated logistics service that will allow free shipping throughout the country for purchases over R$50.

Payments to Brazilian buyers will be made via AliPay and Pix. There are also partnerships with Stone and BTG.

The Chinese arrive in full swing, sponsored by Globo’s reality show The Masked Singer, to enter the dispute with the largest marketplace in the country, Magazine Luiza. More than a dispute for customers, the fight between the two is for the “sellers”, the retailers that will integrate the marketplace of each one.

Last week, Magazine Luiza announced a campaign to encourage shopkeepers, with the right to the company’s card machines, and said that the company’s marketplace is not a “camelodromo”.

Yaman Alpata, leader of Local Marketplace in Latin America for AliExpress, says the company is looking out for sales without invoices. “Normally, we don’t comment on competitors’ speeches, but I can say that AliExpress places importance on the country’s compliance and regulations. We comply with the laws in the places where we operate.”

According to Viviane Almeida, AliExpress commercial manager, the company only works with sellers with CNPJ and does not accept individuals. “When the seller registers, the suitability of the company is analyzed,” he says. In addition to CNPJ, the Chinese also accepts MEI.

Among the steps that the group took in the last year in expanding the brand in Brazil is the investment to reduce product delivery time. A fleet of four weekly flights was created to reduce the estimated delivery to 12 days in São Paulo.

Domestic deliveries will be made by Cainiao, a logistics company belonging to the Alibaba group, which already operates in Brazil. According to the group, Cainiao guarantees financial transfers faster than the market average and the possibility of daily withdrawals at no cost.

The Chinese platform began opening for local operations in 2019, in countries like Turkey and Spain. Brazil will be the first country in the Americas to enter the “local to local” modality.

The company does not yet have its own distribution center in the country, but, according to Viviane, plans to open it in the coming months. In addition to Cainiao, the platform delivers via mail, with terms between two and four days.

“The race for fast delivery is a matter for everyone, and it is AliExpress’ priorities to improve this point,” he says.

The company claims that the privatization of Correios does not affect the distribution of products in Brazil, and that it is seeking new partners to carry out logistics in the country.