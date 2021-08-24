Almost 4 hours of waiting at Lisbon airport arrivals

In turn, at departures, the maximum waiting time was 35 minutes during the morning, according to the airport management company.

According to ANA, the partial strike by workers of the Foreigners and Borders Service (SEF), which began on August 14, continues without having “relevant impact on the remaining airports”.

The workers’ protest aims to be “considered in the restructuring process” of the SEF, which involves changes to the entity, recalled last week the leader of the Union of Investigation, Inspection and Borders Inspectors (SIIFF), Renato Mendonça.

To close Subscribe to newsletters News Diary and get the information first hand.

The union leader recalled that the law requires “call the representative structures of workers and lead them to participate” in collective bargaining, but that the Government has taken an autocratic posture, which to continue implied continuing the contestation and “advancing towards ways of tougher fights and that cause another kind of impact”.

Renato Mendonça explained that the partial strike runs at least until the end of August and that the biggest impact has been in Lisbon, a strategy that he says aims to “cause a smaller impact on the flow of passengers and on the normal functioning of airports” , which he claimed to be “easily verified by the fact that the queues have reached their peak of four hours”.

The leader, last week, already estimated as “possible that the same happens” given the “high” number of flights expected for this weekend.

The strike was called by the SIIFF due to the lack of response from the Government on the future of the inspectors, following the approval of the bill that “provides for the dispersion of police powers of the SEF by the PJ, PSP and GNR”.

The strike did not count, however, with the adhesion of the Union for the Investigation and Inspection Career of the Foreigners and Borders Service (SCIF/SEF).

The protest began on August 14 and partially covers all employees working at the country’s main border posts.