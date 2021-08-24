Alupar will pay R$0.30 per share in dividends; find out if you’re eligible – Money Times

THE Alupar (ALUP11; ALUP3; ALUP4) will pay the remaining half of the dividends approved at the end of April, shows a document sent to the market this Monday (23).

The values ​​are different for each type of share, being R$ 0.10 per common and preferred stock, in addition to R$ 0.30 per unit.

Investors who owned Alupar’s shares on April 27 will be entitled to receive dividends.

Payment will be made on August 30, 2021.

