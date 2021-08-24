Amazon and Alibaba lead BrandZ 2021 ranking of most valuable retail companies

(Shutterstock)

SAO PAULO – For the third consecutive year, Amazon is the most valuable brand in the world, leading the retail category in the global BrandZ ranking, prepared by Kantar consultancy.

With a brand value valued at US$ 683.8 million, the American e-commerce giant had a 64% increase in its value compared to the last edition of the survey.

The brand contribution value, made by Kantar, is the proportion of the financial value of a brand, generated by its ability to increase purchase volume and carry a premium price.

This is the first time since the list was drawn up that a company has achieved more than $500 million in brand value, according to Kantar.

In second place is the Chinese Alibaba, with a value of US$ 196.9 million, growth of 29% on an annual basis.

The 20 largest companies in the segment total US$ 1.2 billion in brand value, which represents an increase of 48% compared to the 2020 ranking.

According to the consultancy, the biggest surprise in the retail sector came from the Chinese platform Pinduoduo, which allows a direct connection between consumers, farmers and distributors. Within the retail sector, it occupies the sixth position, with a value of US$ 21.7 million and a gain of 131%.

With the pandemic, there was an advance in online commerce and global retailers that managed to maintain their position in the market stood out – especially those that invested in the experience. omnichannel.

Among the most successful brands in the period, those specializing in furniture and renovation stand out, such as The Home Depot and Lowe’s. This was because care for the home gained more space, as people spent more time indoors.

Check out the 20 most valuable brands in 2021, according to Kantar:

Brand Country of origin Brand value in 2021 Variation before 2020 1. Amazon USA US$683.9 million 64% 2. Alibaba China US$196.9 million 29% 3. The Home Depot USA $70.5 million 22% 4. Walmart USA $59.5 million 30% 5. JD China US$44.5 million 75% 6. Costco USA $35.1 million 23% 7. Pinduo China $21.7 million 131% 8. Ikea Sweden US$21 million 17% 9. Lowe’s USA $20.7 million 51% 10. Aldi Germany $17.7 million 11% 11. Target USA $16.9 million 60% 12. Ebay USA $16.7 million 42% 13. Dollar General USA $13.4 million AT 14. Whole Foods USA $11.8 million 30% 15. LIDl Germany $11.7 million 20% 16. Tesco United Kingdom $10.8 million 27% 17. Woolworths Australia $10.4 million 36% 18. CVS USA $8.9 million 1% 19. Sam’s Club USA US$8.4 million 23% 20. TJ Maxx USA US$7.8 million AT

Source: BrandZ

