América-MG confirms five cases of Covid-19 in the cast; athletes do not face Ceará on Sunday (29) – Play

Next opponent of Ceará in the Series A of the Brazilian Championship, the America-MG confirmed this Monday (23) five positive cases for Covid-19. the goalkeeper Jori, the midfielder ale and the attacker Leo Passos are asymptomatic, while the steering wheel Joe Ricardo and the attacker chrigor showed mild symptoms.

America reports that five athletes tested positive for Covid-19 in the last screening test performed. Goalkeeper Jori, midfielder Alê and striker Léo Passos are asymptomatic, while defensive midfielder Zé Ricardo and striker Chrigor showed mild symptoms. — America FC ✊🏿 (@AmericaMG) August 23, 2021

The athletes went into isolation over the weekend and are being monitored by the medical department of the Minas Gerais team. According to the protocol of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), the players must remain in quarantine for 10 days.

In this way, the five athletes will not be options for the coach Vagner Mancini in this Monday. América-MG receives RB Bragantino, at 20h, at Arena Independência, in Belo Horizonte, for the 17th round of the Serie A of the Brazilian Championship. In addition, the players will be left out of the confrontation against Ceará, on Sunday (29).