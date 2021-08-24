Amid the weak campaign in Serie B, Vasco informs that MT and Juninho will return to the U-20 | Vasco



Vasco’s Executive Director of Football: Alexandre Bird – Photo: Rafael Ribeiro/Vasco

Vasco’s Executive Director of Football: Alexandre BirdPhoto: Rafael Ribeiro/Vasco

Published 08/23/2021 5:54 PM

Vasco started an important week for the Serie B sequence, as it will be the first free time for coach Lisca to train the team. Amid the weak campaign in the competition and signs of changes on the part of the commander, the club informed that Juninho and MT will reinforce the Under-20 team as of this Tuesday.

However, it is worth noting that the Rio de Janeiro club did not communicate whether the decision is punctual or definitive. At the press conference after the loss to Operário (PR), Lisca hinted that he will ask for more experienced reinforcements for the final stretch of Serie B.

– I need to work a little, work time. I have a very reliable assessment of what we need and I will make the placements. I need these solutions. If it’s not feasible, when I feel like I can’t, I’m the first to speak. I worked 30 years to be here and I need some things and situations. That’s what I’m going to put up for the Bird and the President. I hope they understand. If they don’t think so, let’s think about what’s best for Vasco. We have to think about Vasco. And that’s what I’m going to do starting tomorrow, give myself even more. I can’t complain about the players, the delivery, but we’re not able to practice. The stage is not good, the ball is not going in. We had the ball on the crossbar, miraculous defense, so many situations. But that doesn’t help, statistics don’t solve it – said the coach after losing to Operário (PR).

For the professionals, Juninho took the field on fifty-three opportunities, scoring no goals and giving two assists. MT, in turn, played eighteen matches and scored a goal, playing both in midfield and improvised on the left-back.

It is worth mentioning that MT was recently punished by Vasco’s board after being caught at a party in the city of Cabo Frio, Região dos Lagos in Rio de Janeiro. With that, the player was left out and his punishment ended last Thursday.

With four straight defeats, Vasco’s Under-20 team dropped to tenth place in the Brazilian Championship in the category. Last weekend, the boys were defeated by América-MG by 4-1 at the Sesc das alterosas, in Minas Gerais.

The Meninos da Colina’s next appointment will be on Wednesday (8/25), at 10 am, against Nova Iguaçu, for the quarterfinals of the Guanabara Cup. In the next round of Brasileirão, the team will face Cruzeiro, Saturday, at 10 am, at Nivaldão.