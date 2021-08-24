Andreas Pereira participates in collective, and Flamengo’s coaching staff plans to link him against Grêmio | Venetian Column



Andreas Pereira in his presentation collective – Alexandre Vidal / Flamengo

Published 08/23/2021 19:19

After being officially announced as Flamengo’s reinforcement, Andreas Pereira trained for the first time with his new club mates. The midfielder, hired from Manchester United, participated in the collective, showed good resourcefulness and should be listed for the first time this Wednesday, against Grêmio, in Porto Alegre, for the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil.

This at least is the planning of the technical committee. Of course, the decision will be taken after conversations between coach Renato Gaúcho and members of the medical and physiology department. The physical issue, at least, doesn’t worry. Andreas was training normally in England and performed well for Flamengo.

Even at the press conference, a few minutes after being registered at CBF, Andreas Pereira did not hide his desire to make his debut for Flamengo against Grêmio. The player responded with a “Of course!” when asked if he wanted to go to the game on Wednesday.

Andreas Pereira arrives at Flamengo to fight for a spot with Diego Ribas as the second defensive midfielder. Although he also plays in the midfield, the player spoke with the board and with Renato Gaúcho and made it clear that he wants to play more defensively. In other words, the new 18 red-black shirt was hired to make up for the departure of Gerson.

On loan from Manchester United, Andreas Pereira signed a contract valid until the middle of 2022, with an option to buy around 20 million euros, around 127 million reais at the current price.