Andreas reveals conversations with Gabigol and R. Caio before the agreement

Last reinforcement hired by Flamengo, Andreas Pereira wore red and black and was introduced as a player for the club. At a press conference at Ninho do Urubu, the former Manchester United president said that conversations with Gabigol and Rodrigo Caio were decisive in his choice.

Already dressed in shirt 18, Pereira said that he sought information from the two and was even more confident of his decision by collecting more references from Rubro-negro.

“I talked to several people, I already knew Gabi, I spoke to Rodrigo Caio, they told me about the structure and the group. The conversations with him made me calmer,” he said.

The player did not hide his satisfaction with the deal with the “biggest club in America” ​​and revealed that he is anxious to be able to meet the Rubro-negra Nation at Maracanã.

“All my club friends say that if they were going to play in South America and in Brazil, it would be Flamengo. This affection is very strong. The crowded Maracanã is something that every player dreams of since he was a child,” he added.

Andreas believes in a quick adaptation at the club and does not believe in a cultural shock, even though he has made his entire career in the Old Continent:

“I’ll be willing at every moment, I’m prepared to do my best. I’ll help Flamengo wherever possible. I’ll give my life and give my best. I think that with everyone’s help and football style, it will be very easy to adapt. The structure owes no one in Europe”.

After drawing 1-1 with Ceará, for the Brazilian, the team turns its attention to the Copa do Brasil. On Wednesday, the team faces Grêmio, at 9:30 pm, at Arena do Grêmio, for the first leg of the quarterfinals of the tournament.