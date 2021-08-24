Andréia Sadi shocks with revelations involving her twins

Andréia Sadi used your Instagram profile in this monday (23), to share with his followers a little of the personalities of the twins, João and Pedro, fruits of their union with André Rizek.

The Globo and GloboNews reporter stated that the two, born last April, have totally different personalities and that she is able to identify them.

“They are totally different and we see this clearly with each passing day a lot more. Pedro is the joker, we say he causes and he’s kind of fake. He cries, I pick him up and he laughs. It’s a figure. João cries pragmatically, if he wants to breastfeed, sleep… It’s really nice“, said the famous.

The journalist also stated that she spent a very tense weekend with the babies, but that she resolved everything in a good mood.

“This weekend André and I, I swear, we were laughing… Luckily we’re very good-humored, but that was it… I can’t even explain it. I don’t know how we are here or how we survived”, declared the reporter.

Andréia Sadi took the opportunity to praise André Rizek, who, according to her, has done very well as a father. “He’s wonderful, but don’t tell him not to think about himself or think he can relax. Let’s avoid it (laughs)”, he said.

Recently, the journalist said that she discovered “new features” for her bathroom. “Did you ever go into the bathroom saying it was a bath and, in fact, it was just to rest and cry?”, questioned a follower in the stories. The famous, then, joked: “I found out why the bathrooms have a countertop: it’s for us mothers to have our coffee.”

Andréia Sadi reacted: “Wow, I cried a lot already. Fear is closing your eye and sleeping until 2024”. She also stated, in the sequence, that she doesn’t want to have more children.

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.