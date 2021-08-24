Animals are rescued in the midst of a fire that hits Juquery Park in SP; area has hedgehog, puma, maned wolf | São Paulo

Puma, Guara wolf, canasta armadillo, anteater, capybara, Bush dog, jararaca, coral snake, Toucan, seriema, pampas deer and ocelot these are just some of the species of animals that inhabit the Juquery State Park, located in the municipalities of Franco da Rocha and Caieiras, in Greater São Paulo.

Two days ago, a fire, which may have been caused by the fall of a balloon, according to authorities, burned the vegetation of the place, which is the last remnant of Cerrado in the metropolitan region of São Paulo. No people were hurt.

But, according to Environmental Military Police, a State Coordination of Operation Cut Fire and volunteer veterinarians and biologists that are in the region, some land animals and birds may have been burned to death by the fire. Although there is no confirmation of deaths, at least three were rescued: a cavy, a snake and a hedgehog.

On the park’s official Instagram page, photos of some of these animals were posted. Another image shows an animal running, and the fire behind it. According to specialists, it is a maned wolf, but the Environmental Police, however, has not confirmed which animal is in the image or if it was rescued.

The Fire Department has been on site since Sunday (22), when the fire started. This Monday (23), teams remained in the region trying to put out the flames.

At least seven people were detained on Sunday by police suspected of releasing balloons in the area. At least one of her paid R$3,000 bail to be released and respond to the environmental crime in freedom. The other detainees were also released. The Environmental Police is studying the possibility of fining ballooners R$ 10 thousand each for environmental violations.

See below the animals that were rescued and those that inhabit the Juquery State Park:

what the authorities say

“It’s very sad because we see that an event like this destroyed almost 90% of a conservation area that is the Juquery State Park”, he told the G1 the captain Paola Mele, commander of the 1st Company of the 1st Environmental Military Police Battalion, responsible for inspecting the region.

Twelve Environmental Police agents are at the site with 12 volunteer veterinarians and biologists to try to rescue animals that live in the region. “So far there is no record of dead animals, but we will only know this when the firefighters put out more flames and we can enter the forest to try to find more animals that failed to escape.”

“A guinea pig was collected and sent to a closer animal shelter. But I still don’t have information on whether she survived,” he said. Vladimir Arrais, state coordinator of Operation Corta Fogo of the State Forest Foundation, which is linked to the Secretariat of Infrastructure and the Environment of São Paulo.

The rescued animals may be taken to at least four locations, according to authorities. Three of them are located in São Paulo: the City Hall’s Wildlife Management and Conservation Center, the Animal Reception and Screening Center at Tietê Ecological Park, and the Parks and Green Areas Department at Parque Anhanguera. And the Barueri Wild Animal Screening Center.

“I’m not in the forest, I have a veterinary clinic in the North Zone of São Paulo, but I decided to help in some way. So I decided to post a request on social networks so that volunteer veterinarians who treat wild animals would be available to go to the fire site help in the rescue and management of these animals”, said the veterinarian Catia Vulpini, which is in a virtual group of about 150 veterinary specialists.

Juquery State Park

The park was created in 1993, with the objective of conserving native forest and spring areas of the Cantareira System.

In addition to the Cerrado, the 2,000-hectare park also houses remnants of the Atlantic Forest.

The main attraction is the “Ovo do Pato”, a lookout that is 942 meters high. From there, it is possible to see the seriema, a typical Cerrado bird that is the symbol of the park.

The park’s name was given in honor of a plant that the indigenous people found in abundance on the banks of rivers: the Yu-Kery, from which they extracted salt to season food.

