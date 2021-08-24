Anitta asks for help to take one of her dogs to Miami

Anitta, a 28-year-old singer and businesswoman, asked her followers to help her figure out how to take Tobias, one of her dogs, to Miami, United States, where she is now living.

Guys, my mom and I have a question and we need someone’s help. We came to the conclusion that we can’t live without Tobias. I have to find a way to bring this dog, guys. Anitta

The artist went on to explain that she does not want to transport the animal, which is large, in the luggage compartment on the plane: “I got Plínio because he’s small, so I could bring him on the plane. Now, Tobias is very big and I don’t want to put him down. I’m afraid, poor thing, the dog will stay on that ice for hours and hours.”

“Does anyone know a solution for me to bring Tobias to Miami without him going down on the plane, lonely, crying and suffering?” asked Anitta to the fans.

The businesswoman explained that the other dogs that are in her mansion in Rio de Janeiro do not feel her absence like Tobias. “Serafim is glued to Olavo, Norbert is super independent, now Tobias misses me and I miss him,” she lamented.

“Alfredo doesn’t care about anything and anyone, if there’s no one ever close to him he’ll be happy because he hates people, dogs, he hates everything, everyone. For him he only saw a drone, put food and he was still there alone forever. Petrúquio is super crazy, but Tobias misses him and I miss him too, it’s a lot of love,” concluded the singer.