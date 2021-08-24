Anti-vaccination group invades TV channel headquarters in London

Several dozen anti-vaccine protesters forced their way into a building on Monday (23) that houses several British news channels in London.

Hundreds of anti-vaccination protesters were marching through the British capital when some of them breached the security of ITN headquarters, where the ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 news channels are produced.

Police limited themselves to saying that the protesters later abandoned the building, which this Monday afternoon was under heavy police protection, according to an AFP photographer.

“The attack on journalists for their information about the coronavirus is a worrying fact that ITN is following closely,” a company spokesman said.

“This action had the consequence of preventing journalists from continuing their informative activities, which the ITN strongly condemns,” he added.

In early August, dozens of people demonstrated in the BBC’s former West London offices, now occupied by other media outlets. They were dispersed by the police.

Vaccination against covid-19 is not mandatory in the UK, where the ‘antivaxx’ movement is very limited: around 90% of adults have received at least one dose.