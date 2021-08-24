Argentine striker explains why he did not accept a proposal from Palmeiras

New York City striker Taty Castellanos negotiated with Palmeiras in April, but the transfer was unsuccessful. On Monday, the Argentine player gave an interview to the newspaper Brand and highlighted the impact of the covid-19 pandemic in Brazil in making its decision.

First, the 22-year-old athlete, who renewed the contract, mentioned Palmeiras’ offer and mentioned the importance of the employees of the American club for the permanence.

“There were a lot of rumors, an offer that was official, but I also had a clear head here. It influenced a lot that the teammates and the coaching staff wanted me to stay to continue adding and conquering things in the future, to have the opportunity to go to a better place,” he said.

Castellanos evaluated Alviverde: “Palmeiras are a team that had a very important and mutual interest, because I was very keen to be there, in a big team, but I needed to think about many things.”

Finally, he also mentioned the coronavirus and Brazil’s situation in the face of the pandemic, which “is not very good.”

“It had to do with the question of life. Fortunately, in the United States things are better. You should think about yourself. I want to try another football, I really want to play in Europe, but now I have my head focused here until when leave,” concluded Taty Castellanos.

After 19 games played, New York City is 5th in the MLS Eastern Conference. Castellanos is the highlight of the team in the tournament: he scored eight goals and six assists.