Assistant hears curses and several misogynistic screams in Carioca A2 Sub-20: “Had to be a woman” | soccer

The Federation of Rio issued a statement on Monday repudiating the episode involving the Paola Rodrigues José flag during the match between America and Audax Rio last Saturday, for the first leg of the Carioca A2 U-20 final. Assistant number 1, the 34-year-old professional heard several curses and misogynistic screams from Audax directors present at the Giulite Coutinho Stadium. Ferj said it will forward the facts to the Court of Sports Justice (TJD-RJ) so that “the appropriate measures are taken”. (See the full release at the end of the article)

Part of the offenses were reported in the summary by the match referee, Luiz Fernando Serrão. In the document, he narrates that he stopped the game at 32 minutes of the first half, after the assistant heard: “I bet you don’t wash that x*****, it had to be a woman”. The referee goes on to say that “after the withdrawal of the delegation (of Audax)”, he restarted the confrontation.

Referee reports curses and misogynistic screams to assistant in America x Audax Rio

O ge spoke with people who were in the match, won 3-1 by America – the return game under Audax’s command takes place next Saturday. They said the offenses took place for several moments, with cries of “slut” and “go wash the dishes.” “It was a humiliating situation,” said a witness.

Sought by the report, Paola said she was still very shaken and preferred not to comment. This isn’t the first time she’s been offended during a soccer match: in 2019, in a Carioca Women’s game, she was called “monkey” by a Vasco fan. TJD-RJ later fined the club and took the points won by the team in the match.

Assistant Paola Rodrigues José in action in America x Audax Rio for Carioca A2 U-20

Audax Rio, wanted by ge, issued a note regretting what happened last Saturday and offering solidarity to assistant Paola Rodrigues. The club also said that it was received with hostility in the opponent’s stadium: “With the spirits inflated in such a decisive match, it ended up being left to the assistant”. America also released a statement condemning the fact.

See the full Audax Rio press release:

“The Audax Group regrets what happened in the final of Serie A2 of the Carioca U-20 Championship last Saturday against América. Our solidarity with assistant Paola Rodrigues, who in this position inspires and fights every day for more women, not only in football , but in all the roles and professions they choose.

As a social club with responsibility on the human side, Audax has always been an example of investments in women’s football and in dealing with all the professionals who are part of our daily lives. There is no room for prejudice in football and there is no justification for such acts.

Taking advantage of the space, the club’s delegation at the Estádio do América was widely mistreated by security professionals from América, some underage athletes were offended by a security guard at the home club, and a professional from América even showed his “genitals” to the members. from the Audax delegation, which also included authorities from the city of Eng. Paulo de Frontin.

With tempers inflated in such a decisive match, it ended up being left to the assistant, who had a clear error in the origin of America’s first goal. Nothing justifies the words spoken and the club will investigate the acts to take appropriate action. On the other hand, there is the protest for the treatment received in the match, something that also no longer fits in Brazilian professional football.”

See the full Ferj press release:

“The Football Federation of the State of Rio de Janeiro, after receiving the summary of the game America x Audax Rio, for the final of the Campeonato Carioca Serie A2 in the Under 20 category, regrets the disrespectful and prejudiced behavior towards assistant Paola Rodrigues.

According to the official game document, members of the Audax delegation uttered aggressive words against the assistant.

FERJ will forward the summary to the Court of Sports Justice of Rio de Janeiro so that the necessary measures can be taken.

It should also be noted that FERJ respects and values ​​the work of women in the arbitration framework, condemning regrettable attitudes like this one.

A woman’s place is where she wants it!”

See America’s press release

The America Football Club regrets the episodes that occurred during the match against Audax Rio, for the final of the Campeonato Carioca Serie A2 U-20. During the game, a part of the Audax delegation, made up of guests and athletes’ relatives, gave offensive speeches of sexist content against assistant Paola Rodrigues José. America does not accept and repudiate this type of behavior!

Soon after the profusion of offenses, the referee of the match called the police and the club’s security to remove the people involved in the incident.