At 77 years old, singer Chico Buarque is going to marry Caroline Proner

posted on 8/23/2021 7:58 PM / updated on 8/23/2021 7:59 PM



(credit: Caroline Proner/Instagram/Reproduction)

Singer Chico Buarque, 77 years old, is going to marry the lawyer and human rights professor at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ) Caroline Proner, 47 years old. According to information from Uol, the request for officialization of the union was published in the Official Gazette of Justice of Rio this Monday (23/8), coming from a registry office in Petrópolis.

The two started dating in early 2017, after meeting others to launch a political manifesto. Carol even accompanied the musician on tours, always sharing behind-the-scenes photos on social media.

The musician was married for 33 years to Marieta Severo, with whom he had three daughters. However, the two separated in 1999. Carolina has two children: Francisco, 21, and Barbara, 20.

Before Carolina, Chico had the last assumed relationship with Thais Gulin, with whom he stayed for about five years.