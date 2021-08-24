At Grêmio, Borja talks about Palmeiras’ ‘9’: ‘It’s not easy’

On loan from Palmeiras, Borja has a great start at Grêmio. In four matches, the Colombian scored three goals and has been decisive for the reaction of Felipão’s team in the Brazilian Championship.

Borja arrived at Verdão in 2017, after standing out at Atlético Nacional, from Colombia, the year before. However, the striker did not live up to expectations, even with the 2018 Brazilian title, and was loaned to Junior Barranquilla in January 2020.

In an interview with ESPN, Borja reflected on Palmeiras’ recent center forwards, noting that he was not the only one who did not perform well.

“Three attackers passed by Palmeiras, three shirts nine: Barcos, Barrios and then me. I don’t know what happens at Palmeiras, but it’s not easy to be the nine. The two who are now, Luiz Adriano and Deyverson, have difficulties. Only with Miguel Borja, there are other strikers as well. I don’t know if it’s the game plan of Palmeiras, which doesn’t match very well with the ‘nine’. The strikers who arrived suffered,” he pointed out.

In 73 games for Palmeiras, Borja scored 21 goals. The current names for the position in the team of Abel Ferreira, Luiz Adriano and Deyverson, have 30 goals in 90 games, and 25 in 102 appearances, respectively.

Hernán Barcos (2012 to 2013) and Lucas Barrios (2015 to 2017), also mentioned by Borja, scored 16 goals in 32 matches, and seven in 26 games, respectively, for Palmeiras.