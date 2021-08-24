Atlético defends Ricardo Guimarães in controversy involving banning fans in Belo Horizonte – Sports

Bruno Cantini/Athletic

This Monday (23), Atlético released a note on its official website and on social networks, defending the former president of the club and one of the members of the so-called “4 R’s” group, after a controversy involving the businessman and the current mayor of Belo Horizonte, Alexandre Kalil.

“On the statements of the mayor of the capital, regarding the councilor Ricardo Guimarães, Atlético sees itself in its duty to express itself, noting that Ricardo Guimarães, businessman, former president of Galo and councilor Grande Benemérito, actively participates in the life of the Club and is one of Atlético’s biggest supporters for more than 20 years,” said Atlético in part of the note.

The controversy began with the incidents that occurred in Galo’s 3-0 rout over River Plate, last Wednesday (18th). At the time, there was crowding inside and outside the stadium. This weekend, the PBH banned the presence of fans in stadiums in the capital.

President of Atlético from 2001 to 2006 and currently a member of the so-called “4 R’s” group, Ricardo Guimarães raged against PBH, saying that “if there were errors in the match between Atlético and River Plate, the City Hall also participated in the error” and that “within the City Hall there are people who want to make things difficult for Atlético”, in an interview with Itatiaia Radio.

Kalil retorted the businessman, recalling that it was during Guimarães’ administration that Galo fell to the B Series of the Brazilian Championship (in 2005): “the worst president who has ever been there in 113 years of history”.

Check out Atlético’s official statement in full about Ricardo Guimarães:

“Official Note – Ricardo Guimarães

Regarding the statements made by the mayor of the capital, regarding director Ricardo Guimarães, Atlético sees itself as having a duty to express itself, noting that Ricardo Guimarães, businessman, former president of Galo and councilor Grande Benemérito, actively participates in the life of the Club and is a of Atlético’s biggest supporters for over 20 years.

Recently, Atlético and Ricardo Guimarães signed a historic agreement for the Club. In a gesture of grandeur, detachment and love for Rooster, Ricardo Guimarães and his family forgave a significant part of the Club’s debt and made it possible to pay the remaining amount in friendly installments.

It is necessary to emphasize that, in addition to the amounts lent to the Club, Ricardo Guimarães’ family donated to Atlético, in 2006, the land of almost 150 thousand m² for the expansion of Cidade do Galo, the most modern CT in Brazil today.

Ricardo Guimarães was also the main responsible for the hiring of striker Diego Costa, one of the biggest ever made by Atlético.

Atlético, on behalf of its board, employees and athletes, recognizes the inestimable value that Ricardo Guimarães has for Galo, and reaffirms its gratitude to our eternal collaborator.”

