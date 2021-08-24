Atltico defends Ricardo Guimares after Kalil’s lines: ‘Invaluable value’

Ricardo Guimares one of Galo’s main investors (Photo: Publicity/Atltico)

In the statement, Atltico expressed support for Ricardo Guimares. According to the board of alvinegra, the counselor is one of the main supporters of the rooster for over 20 years.

“On the declarations of the mayor of the capital (Alexandre Kalil), regarding the councilor Ricardo Guimares, Atltico sees himself under the duty of manifesting himself, noting that Ricardo Guimares, businessman, former president of Galo and councilor Grande Benemrito, actively participates in life of the club and one of the biggest supporters of the Atltico, for more than 20 years”, he published.

“Atltico, on behalf of its board, employees and athletes, recognizes the invaluable value that Ricardo Guimares has for Galo, and reaffirms his gratitude to our eternal collaborator,” he added.

In response, Kalil questioned Guimares’ support for Atltico, citing interest and guarantees in bank contracts made with BMG.

“For 15 years, Mr. Ricardo Guimares has been charging interest from Atltico and a real guarantee for a television contract. So, he is not an eternal collaborator, and that is easy to see. Just take the loan contracts, in addition to interest, they had real guarantees. The pseudo-doubt That Atltico has with Mr. Ricardo Guimares exclusively during his term, because in the others no president owed his bank, because they were all tied up in television contracts with the due interest and monetary correction,” said Kalil.

See, in full, the statement from Atltico:

Recently, Atltico and Ricardo Guimares signed a historic agreement for the Club. In a gesture of greatness, detachment and love for Galo, Ricardo Guimares and his family forgave a significant part of the Club’s debt and made it possible to pay the remaining amount in friendly installments.

It should be noted that, in addition to the amounts lent to the Club, Ricardo Guimares’ family donated to Atltico, in 2006, the land of almost 150 thousand m² for the expansion of Cidade do Galo, the most modern CT in Brazil today.

Ricardo Guimares was also the main responsible for the signing of striker Diego Costa, one of the biggest ever made by Atltico of all times.

