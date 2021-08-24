Atltico holder Eduardo Vargas called for the Chilean Team

Vargas started in the last four matches of Atltico (Photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico)

Forward Eduardo Vargas, from Atltico, was called up to defend the Chilean team in the triple round of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers. calendar so that teams with squads are not harmed.

Seventh-placed, with six points, Chile will face Brazil, in Santiago, on September 2nd. Then, play two games as a visitor. On the 5th, they play against Ecuador, in Quito, and on the 9th, they play against Colmbia, in Barranquilla.

Vargas started in Galo’s last four matches, forming an attacking trio with Savarino and Hulk. In the season, he scored seven goals in 23 games.

In addition to the Atltico player, coach Martin Lasarte called in two more athletes who work for Brazilian clubs: right-back Mauricio Isla, from Flamengo, midfielder Carlos Palacios, from Internacional.

goalkeepers: Gabriel Arias (Racing-ARG), Claudio Bravo (Betis-ESP) and Gabriel Castelln (Huachipato);

Defenders: Nicols Daz (Mazatln-MEX), Paulo Daz (River Plate-ARG), Mauricio Isla (Flamengo-BRA), Guillermo Maripan (Monaco-FRA), Gary Medel (Bologna-ITA), Eugenio Mena (Racing-ARG), Enzo Roco (Elche-ESP), Francisco Sierralta (Watford-ING) and Sebastin Vegas (Monterrey-MEX);

midfielders: Toms Alarcn (Cdiz-ESP), Marcelo Allende (Montevideo City Torque-URU), Charles Arnguiz (Bayer Leverkusen-ALE), Claudio Baeza (Toluca-MEX), Pablo Galdames (no club), Luis Jimnez (Palestino), Marcelino Nuez (Universidad Catlica), Eirck Pulgar (Fiorentina-ITA), Diego Valds (Santos Laguna-MEX), Arturo Vidal (Internazionale-ITA) and Carlos Palacios (International-BRA);

attackers: Benjamin Brereton (Blackburn-ING), Jean Meneses (Len-MEX), Ivn Morales (Colo-Colo), Robbie Robinson (Inter Miami-USA) and Eduardo Vargas (Atltico).