Atltico holder Eduardo Vargas called for the Chilean Team

Forward Eduardo Vargas, from Atltico, was called up to defend the Chilean team in the triple round of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers. calendar so that teams with squads are not harmed.
In addition to the Atltico player, coach Martin Lasarte called in two more athletes who work for Brazilian clubs: right-back Mauricio Isla, from Flamengo, midfielder Carlos Palacios, from Internacional.
Check out the list of calls from the Chile national team:
goalkeepers: Gabriel Arias (Racing-ARG), Claudio Bravo (Betis-ESP) and Gabriel Castelln (Huachipato);
Defenders: Nicols Daz (Mazatln-MEX), Paulo Daz (River Plate-ARG), Mauricio Isla (Flamengo-BRA), Guillermo Maripan (Monaco-FRA), Gary Medel (Bologna-ITA), Eugenio Mena (Racing-ARG), Enzo Roco (Elche-ESP), Francisco Sierralta (Watford-ING) and Sebastin Vegas (Monterrey-MEX);
attackers: Benjamin Brereton (Blackburn-ING), Jean Meneses (Len-MEX), Ivn Morales (Colo-Colo), Robbie Robinson (Inter Miami-USA) and Eduardo Vargas (Atltico).