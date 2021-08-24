Atltico responds to Kalil and reiterates his support for games with fans in Mineiro

Atltico fans were in Mineiro to follow the game against River (Photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press)

O athletic announced, on the afternoon of Monday (23), that it is contrary to the decision of the city of Belo Horizonte to again prohibit games with the public in stadiums in the capital of Minas Gerais. The board of rooster understands that the veto is not justified, since the club complied with all COVID-19 prevention measures in the match against River Plate, not miner, for the quarterfinals of the Liberators cup.

“Atltico vehemently disagrees with the decision of PBH, reaffirms its commitment to established protocols and asks for common sense and dialogue with the authorities”, published the club on social networks.

On Wednesday, 17,030 spectators paid tickets (income over R$2.68 million) to watch Atltico’s victory over River Plate, 3-0, in Mineiro, for the return of the quarterfinals of the Libertadores. The total number of people in the surroundings of the stadium was much higher, as many people without tickets came to the venue to enjoy the party.

Atltico x River Plate: photos of the Galo fans on their return to Mineiro

Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press

Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press

Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press

Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press

Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press

Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press

Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press

Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press

Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press

Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press

Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press There is no description for this image or gallery

Other failures were detected in the sale of alcoholic beverages on the streets, the delay in opening the terrace, the crowding in access to the stadium, the poor inspection, the disrespect for the mandatory use of masks inside Mineiro and the large number of fans gathered at the exit after the closure of the match.

With the decline of the Belo Horizonte city hall in terms of public presence, Atltico is studying the possibility of hosting the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores at the National Stadium, in Braslia, or at Parque do Sabi, in Uberlndia. Galo will face Palmeiras on September 21 (away) and September 28 (home), two Tuesdays, at 9:30 pm.

See, in full, the statement: