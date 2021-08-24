Atltico responds to Kalil and reiterates his support for games with fans in Mineiro

O athletic announced, on the afternoon of Monday (23), that it is contrary to the decision of the city of Belo Horizonte to again prohibit games with the public in stadiums in the capital of Minas Gerais. The board of rooster understands that the veto is not justified, since the club complied with all COVID-19 prevention measures in the match against River Plate, not miner, for the quarterfinals of the Liberators cup.
“Atltico vehemently disagrees with the decision of PBH, reaffirms its commitment to established protocols and asks for common sense and dialogue with the authorities”, published the club on social networks.
On Wednesday, 17,030 spectators paid tickets (income over R$2.68 million) to watch Atltico’s victory over River Plate, 3-0, in Mineiro, for the return of the quarterfinals of the Libertadores. The total number of people in the surroundings of the stadium was much higher, as many people without tickets came to the venue to enjoy the party.
Atltico x River Plate: photos of the Galo fans on their return to Mineiro
Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press
Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press
Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press
Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press
Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press
Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press
Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press
Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press
Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press
Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press
Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press
There is no description for this image or gallery
Other failures were detected in the sale of alcoholic beverages on the streets, the delay in opening the terrace, the crowding in access to the stadium, the poor inspection, the disrespect for the mandatory use of masks inside Mineiro and the large number of fans gathered at the exit after the closure of the match.
With the decline of the Belo Horizonte city hall in terms of public presence, Atltico is studying the possibility of hosting the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores at the National Stadium, in Braslia, or at Parque do Sabi, in Uberlndia. Galo will face Palmeiras on September 21 (away) and September 28 (home), two Tuesdays, at 9:30 pm.
See, in full, the statement:
“On the decision of the PBH, which once again banned the presence of the public in the capital’s stadiums, the Atltico has the following considerations:
1. The Club strongly disagrees with the decision and affirms that it complied with ALL the requirements of the Operational Protocol for Professional Football Games, issued by the PBH itself, in Ordinance SMSA/SUS-BH No. 0332/2021;
2. Soccer stadiums, with only 30% of their capacity and the public tested, do not represent a greater risk than fairs, shopping malls, public transport and others. Galo believes it is appropriate to reopen these establishments, as well as bars, restaurants, theaters, schools, cinemas and events, which are already authorized in the capital of Minas Gerais. What is not understood is why football matches are treated differently. How many families, after all, depend on the football movement?;
3. The advance of vaccination in Belo Horizonte is not very different from that registered in cities in Europe and the USA, where fans already attend stadiums with loads much higher than 30%. What the entire Brazilian population expects, after almost a year and a half of confinement and restrictions, is that the advance of vaccination will allow a gradual return to activities in different areas, as is already happening in several cities, including this capital. According to the Secretary of State for Health, 75.69% of the population of Belo Horizonte has already taken the first dose of the vaccine and about 40% is already fully immunized (in the US, for example, this average is 52%);
4. Regarding the mayor’s statements, putting in doubt the number of people in the stadium, Atltico states that the total audience was 17,030 people, therefore below the 30% allowed. In addition to the fans, there were around a thousand people who worked on the game, including the Galo and Mineiro teams. The numbers are open to possible audits, so that there is no doubt as to the correctness of the Club and Mineiro procedures;
5. Furthermore, regarding possible suspicions that the Club would have given free tickets to organized fans, Atltico informs that the current management does not adopt the practice of donating tickets or sporting materials to anyone. All tickets were therefore sold;
6. It should be noted that Galo carried out an intense information campaign to alert the fans about the health protocol, especially with regard to the use of masks, social distance and mandatory testing. By the way, the Atletico x River Plate game generated the biggest mass testing in the history of Belo Horizonte, without any cost to the public authorities;
7. Even suffering financial losses of close to 50 million reais, just at the box office, Atltico was an ally of the public power in the fight against the pandemic, complying with all established norms. And to continue to be so, for that, it requires common sense and balance. The Club is open to dialogue to, together with the authorities and involved parties, seek solutions and improvements that can make the presence of the fans in the stadium even safer;
8. Finally, Galo says that the presence of the fans in the game against River Plate made all the difference for the team and will continue to do so in the next matches.
We want to be champions!
We need the fan!
The Atltico will fight with all his race to overcome this obstacle.”