Avengers Actress Supports Scarlett Johansson in Disney Lawsuit

At the end of July we were taken by surprise by the news that scarlett johansson had filed a lawsuit against Disney, a lawsuit filed on account of Black Widow.

With Black Widow, the agreement between Scarlett Johansson and Marvel Studios guaranteed that the film would have an exclusive theatrical release, as were all 23 of the studio’s previous films.

But in the end, as we know, Black Widow it ended up having a simultaneous release in theaters and on Disney+, which ended up affecting the film’s box office and also the pocket of its protagonist, Scarlett Johansson herself.

Much of the actress’ payment would come from the box office percentage, which was lowered due to the decision to release the film on Disney+. Thus, the actress’ lawyer guarantees that Scarlett Johansson may have lost as much as $50 million dollars.

A few weeks ago news came out that Scarlett Johansson would be receiving support from many colleagues in the industry, who see the seriousness of the breach of contract. And one of these supports comes from an actress from the Avengers franchise itself.

Elizabeth Olsen supports Scarlett Johansson!

Elizabeth Olsen, who plays the Scarlet Witch at MCU, revealed in an interview with Vanity Fair who is on the side of Scarlett Johansson in the lawsuit against Disney: “I think she’s so tough, and when I read about the process I was like ‘Good for you, Scarlett.’.

