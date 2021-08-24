- Backstage | Botafogo 3×2 Vila Nova | Brazilian Championship Series BBotafogo TV
- Rafael Navarro, from Botafogo, becomes the player with the most participations in goals in Serie BNET stove
- BOTAFOGO 3 X 2 VILA NOVA | BEST MOMENTS | 20TH BRAZILIAN ROUND B SERIES 2021 | ge.globege
- Opinion: which way for Vila Nova to avoid relegation to Serie C – Sagres OnlineSagres Online
- Luis Fernando Flores minimizes pressure suffered by Botafogo at the end: “Football is like that”globoesporte.com
- See full coverage on Google News