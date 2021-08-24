Banco do Brasil launches payment slips via WhatsApp

Who is a customer of Bank of Brazil (BB) can now issue, consult and change bank slips through the application Whatsapp. The bank billing system through the messaging application is a pioneer in Brazil and was launched this week. According to the financial institution, the system will mainly benefit small entrepreneurs.

To use the tool, the customer must access Banco do Brasil’s WhatsApp and start a conversation with the PJ specialist virtual assistant by typing “#PJ”. In this way, just write “I need to register a ticket” to appear on the conversation screen. And, thus, customers have access to the features of the new tool.

In this way, the application will ask for the payer’s personal data (CPF, name, address, etc.) and the details of the payment (value, maturity). Therefore, the ticket it is generated as soon as the information is confirmed by the institution and, once generated, the bank slip can be forwarded to the recipient.

More information about issuing bank slips via WhatsApp

In this context, the new feature launched by Bank of Brazil it also allows the realization of bills of exchange queries. For this, the user simply type “I need to consult a bank slip” and the option will be activated. In addition, documents can be changed with the command “I need to change a ticket”. Therefore, both options allow the generation of a PDF for sharing.

Furthermore, last year, the Bank of Brazil was the first bank to offer a specialized business assistant on WhatsApp. In addition to the collection transactions, the assistant provides assistance on credit, working capital, securities discount, check cashing, payroll, checking account, credit card, technical support and balance, statement and card limit inquiries.

Therefore, the Bank of Brazil has been a bank that lately is surprising customers with its new features. In addition, the bank is looking for new features to be able to adapt to the Marketplace, which is increasingly digitizing most traditional functionality.

More information about Banco do Brasil

O Bank of Brazil is quite up in this year of 2021. In May it was announced that the financial institution obtained profit accounting net of R$4.226 billion in the first quarter. Thus, the value represents an increase of 31.9% compared to the R$ 3.199 billion registered in the same period of 2020.

In this sense, the bank’s adjusted net income, which excludes revenues and extraordinary expenses, totaled R$4.913 billion in the first three months of 2021. The amount accumulated by the bank is 44.7% higher than that observed in the first half of 2020. Bank, in addition to allowing for new ambitions, such as the new features that are being employed.

In addition, the return on equity of the Bank of Brazil, indicator that measures the profitability of banks, also registered an improvement in this year of 2021. Thus, the proportion was 15.1%, better than the 12.1% registered in the last quarter of 2020 and the 12.5% ​​in the first quarter of last year.