Benchmark shows Intel Core i9-12900K 11.5% above Core i9-11900K

Tests were done in scenarios that favor the GPUs comparison

The results of benchmarks made on a CPU-based system were recently identified. Intel Core i9-12900K on PugetBenchmark. The results showed an advantage of 11.5% compared to the previous i9-11900K and despite Intel claiming that this difference would be 19%, the test performed is more suitable for comparing the performance of GPUs.

This is the first benchmark of the new processor that actually clearly mentions it in the system specifications.. It is also possible to notice that a new generation motherboard from ASUS was used, the ROG STRIX Z590-E Gaming WiFi equipped with 64GB of DDR5 memory plus a GeForce graphics card RTX 3090.

Image: PugetSystems



Image: PugetSystems

Intel’s new generation processor scored 1541, 1573 and 1575 at the Adobe After Effects according to the PugetBenchmark. For comparison purposes, we can see that in one of the most recent results with the Core i9-11900K the score in the same test was 1548. This represents a performance difference close to 11.5% between the two CPU models.



Image: PugetSystems



– Continues after advertising –

Although in this scenario there was an advantage of more than 11% for the i9-12900K, which is not bad, the Intel had previously promised that this performance difference of up to 19%. It’s still too early to say that Intel gave us the wrong information because, despite obviously having a load on the processor, tests in Adobe After Effects are much more efficient for comparing performance across GPUs.

The Intel Core i9-12900K will feature a total of 16 cores in the BIG.little heterogeneous architecture, so 8 of them will be high performance and the other 8 will be energy efficient. This processor will have a TDP of up to 125W with a frequency boost of 5.3 GHz in up to two cores simultaneously. This line of high-performance processors from Intel’s Alder Lake-S generation is expected to hit the market in November this year, with DDR5 and PCI-e Gen5 support.

…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Via: Videocardz, MsPower Source: PugetBench