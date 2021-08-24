Benfica is an underdog for the Champions League game against PSV, says website

This Tuesday (24), Benfica of Jorge Jesus, Everton Cebolinha and Lucas Veríssimo will play their lives in the Champions League against PSV. The Portuguese team is going to Eindhoven and only needs a draw to secure a place in the competition’s group stage.

According to the website ‘Sportingbet’, the hosts are favorites for the match, with a 39% chance of winning the match. The tie has a 31% chance of happening and Benfica’s victory, as a visitor, would happen in 30% of the scenarios.

Despite this, by winning 2-1 in the first leg, the Eagles are considered favorites to advance, regardless of the method used for this (normal time, overtime or penalties). Benfica has a quote of 1.60 against 2.25 of PSV. In this case, the smaller the number, the greater the chances of the scenario happening.

Check where to watch the match:

PSV x Benfica – 3:30 pm (Brasilia time) – Live on TNT (Channel 108/508 (SKY), 151/651 (NET and Claro), 48/548 (Oi), 648/100/657/892 (Vivo) and on HBO Max.