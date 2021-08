Benfica is an underdog for the Champions League game against PSV, says website

This Tuesday (24), Benfica of Jorge Jesus, Everton Cebolinha and Lucas VerĂ­ssimo will play their lives in the Champions League against PSV. The Portuguese team is going to Eindhoven and only needs a draw to secure a place in the competition’s group stage.

According to the website ‘Sportingbet’, the hosts are favorites for the match, with a 39% chance of winning the match. The tie has a 31% chance of happening and Benfica’s victory, as a visitor, would happen in 30% of the scenarios.

Despite this, by winning 2-1 in the first leg, the Eagles are considered favorites to advance, regardless of the method used for this (normal time, overtime or penalties). Benfica has a quote of 1.60 against 2.25 of PSV. In this case, the smaller the number, the greater the chances of the scenario happening.

Check where to watch the match:

PSV x Benfica – 3:30 pm (Brasilia time) – Live on TNT (Channel 108/508 (SKY), 151/651 (NET and Claro), 48/548 (Oi), 648/100/657/892 (Vivo) and on HBO Max.