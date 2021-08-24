Bet on Teresina hits Mega-Sena and wins almost R$41 million

Photo: Roberta Aline/ Cidadeverde.com

A bet on Teresina won almost R$ 41 million in the Mega-Sena draw this Saturday (21). The dozens drawn were 06, 22, 25, 29, 30 and 60.

According to Caixa Econômica Federal, the bet of ten numbers was made through a pool with 21 players in a lottery in the Lourival Parente neighborhood, in the south of Teresina. The stake for ten numbers is R$945.

During the draw, 128 players hit the corner and each will receive R$30,626.84. The 6,285 bettors who matched four numbers will win R$891.06

Mega’s next draw will be held on Wednesday (25) and the estimate for the main prize is R$ 3 million.

Graciane Sousa

[email protected]