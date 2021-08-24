Biden encourages immunization after definitive approval of Pfizer’s vaccine in the US

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, encouraged the Americans to continue vaccinating against Covid-19 in an official statement this Monday (23). The granting of definitive registration of Pfizer’s vaccine by the US Drug Regulatory Agency (FDA), according to Biden, is one more reason for people to immunize.

“If you’re one of the millions of Americans who said they wouldn’t get vaccinated until the immunizer got final FDA approval, this has now happened. The moment you’ve been waiting for is here, it’s time for you to go get the vaccine and get it today,” said Biden.

Pfizer’s vaccine was the first to be definitively approved by the FDA. Other vaccines administered in the United States, Janssen, Johnson and Johnson and Moderna remain only under emergency authorization.

So far, according to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 201 million people have taken at least one dose of the vaccine, and 170 million are fully vaccinated, corresponding to 51.5% of the population. According to information from the Johns Hopkins University, so far, there are 628,766 deaths and 37.3 million Covid-19 cases in the country.

“People are dying and will die. So if you haven’t been vaccinated yet, do it now. You can save your life and the ones you love. The good news is that people are getting vaccinated. In recent weeks my government has put new vaccination requirements for federal employees, people who work in health facilities, in nursing homes, and governors, and city administrations are doing the same thing,” the president explained.

(With information from CNN)*