Black Myth: Wukong – see new 4K and 60fps soulslike trailer in Unreal Engine 5

We still don’t know the release date of the game, but it should reach 2023

Nvidia released last Thursday (19) an extensive trailer with the gameplay of Black Myth: Wukong showing everything it can deliver with the technologies available in the Unreal Engine 5 together with Ray Tracing and DLSS thanks to the video cards of the RTX line from Nvidia. The game is being developed in partnership with Epic Games and Nvidia, but has no release date yet.

We first commented on Black Myth: Wukong here on Adrenaline back in 2020, when we explained some important details that were announced about the game. The action RPG could actually be the start of a new game franchise from Game Science, which plans to create other titles and expand the universe of the game exploring traditional tales from China.

In partnership with Nvidia and Epic Games, now the game has been upgraded from Unreal Engine 4 to Unreal Engine 5 to be able to be launched already with graphics and technologies of the new generation. Nvidia has also confirmed that the game will support Ray Tracing as well as artificial intelligence game upscaling technology – Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS).

The gameplay video above has 12 minutes of gameplay with the title running on 4K and 60fps with Ray Tracing and DLSS enabled. We can get a good idea of ​​both the game’s ambiance and the design of the various enemies that appear in the video, as well as, of course, how the combat mechanics are.



Image: Nvidia/Reproduction



Developer Game Science was formed from developers who previously worked for the giant Tencent and, as we can see, they seem quite ambitious to tackle the Black Myth project. We can only wait to know how the first game will be received and if the studio will be able to follow the plan to increase the franchise.

Unfortunately, there isn’t much information about the game yet and we don’t know what its release date is, but the developers had indicated that they intend to complete the project by 2023. Also we don’t know which platforms the game will be released on other than PC (PC certainty comes by confirming DLSS, which is available on the platform).

Via: Engadget, IGN Source: Nvidia