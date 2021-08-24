Black Widow made $125 million at Disney+, reveals company

The dispute between scarlett johansson and the Disney is far from reaching the end. And to add even more fuel to the fire, today (23) CNN announced that the platform of streaming of the Mickey Mouse company has already profited more than $125 million with the solo film of Black Widow as an addition to the Premier Access.

Data on the financial performance of the film were released by Disney last Friday (20). According to the publication, the amount was disclosed in a company motion so that the judgment of the case be made confidentially, rather than publicly.

In a statement to CNN Business, John Berlinski, Johansson’s lawyer, said: “Why is Disney so afraid to litigate this case in public? Because you know that Marvel’s promises to give Black Widow a typical theater release, ‘like its other movies’, had everything to do with ensuring that Disney wouldn’t cannibalize box office receipts to boost Disney+ subscriptions”. He completed: “However, that’s exactly what happened – and we’re eager to present the overwhelming evidence to back it up..”

Berlinski also accused Mickey’s House of having reacted in a misogynistic way to the opening of the process, saying that the attempt to reach an agreement was made to “hiding misconduct in confidential arbitration”.

Black Widow was one of the titles that Disney decided to launch also in streaming, for the additional amount of R$70 (US$30, in the US), due to the coronavirus pandemic. In its debut, the feature earned worldwide $215 million, of which $80 million came only from the North American market. Although it is an impressive value, the film faced the biggest box office drop in Marvel Studios history in its second week.

In addition to Johansson, the production also features Florence Pugh (lovely women), Rachel Weisz (The favorite), David Harbor (Stranger Things) and OT Fagbenle (The Handmaid’s Tale) in the cast. The script is from Eric Pearson (Thor: Ragnarok).