Boca Juniors refuses first offer, but Athletico increases values ​​for defensive midfielder Campuzano | athletico-pr

After hearing a “no” to the first proposal, Athletico increased the values ​​offered to defensive midfielder Campuzano, from Boca Juniors. Now, the club from Paraná offers 1.7 million dollars (about R$ 9.1 million at the current price) for 70% of the economic rights of the Colombian player.

The first offer – refused by the Argentine team – had been for 1 million dollars (BRL 5.38 million) by 50% of the player.

In other words, the values ​​practically double (from R$ 5.38 million to R$ 9.1 million), but the percentage also increases: from 50% to 70% of the economic rights of the 25-year-old player.

The information comes from reporter Emiliano Raddi, from ESPN Argentina. Also according to him, this second proposal from Athletico should also be rejected by Boca Juniors.

Balance of reinforcements and Athletico negotiations

Campuzano has been with Boca since 2019. He was an absolute starter until the first half, but lost ground in the current season (Argentine football follows the European calendar). In 2021, there are 18 games (15 of them as a starter). In the current season, however, there are only three games.

The defensive midfielder played the 90 minutes in the 1 to 1 with Unión and in the 1 to 1 with Argentino Juniors. In addition, he entered the final minutes in elimination, on penalties, for Atlético-MG. Before Boca, Campuzano had defended Deportivo Pereira and Atlético Nacional, both from Colombia.

Athletico has been moving around in the market in recent weeks. The club has already signed, for example, defenders Nicolás Hernández and Lucas Fasson and striker Pedro Rocha – check out a balance with all the reinforcements and all the club’s negotiations.

The objective of the board is to reinforce a squad that is playing four competitions simultaneously: Copa do Brasil, Campeonato Brasileiro, Copa Sudamericana and Campeonato Paranaense.

Athletico’s next challenge will be against Santos, at 19:00 on Wednesday, at Arena da Baixada, for the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil (check out the next games below).

