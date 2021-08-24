Bolsonaro attacks Coronavac and wants an end to mandatory masks

Photo: Chamber Agency





President Jair Bolsonaro said he “asks to God” and “hopes” for the effectiveness of vaccines against covid-19, but there are some immunizers that “are not working.”

When comparing vaccines with “early treatment”, the head of the Executive said that both are experimental and are being used as an emergency.

According to him, this Monday (23), he will meet with the minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, to discuss the release of the mask. The statements were given in an interview to Radio Nova Regional, from Vale do Ribeira (SP)

The Chief Executive pointed out that the estimate made by the government is that the country will have to live with the coronavirus virus and, “unfortunately, it is here to stay”. To that end, Bolsonaro stated that he is going to meet with Queiroga to give “a solution to this case”. The meeting, however, is not on the president’s official agenda.

According to him, the country must learn to live with the virus and, therefore, the mandatory use of masks will be debated once again. Last week, Queiroga stated that he does not advocate the mandatory use of the accessory.

“Maybe it has a date starting today,” Bolsonaro said about the optional use of the mask.

Despite pressure on the minister, the president emphasized that, by decision of the Supreme Court (STF), governors and municipalities can maintain mandatory use. Bolsonaro said again that he asked for a study on the end of the obligation to use the accessory.

Coronavac

The president took advantage of the theme to criticize his political rival, João Doria (PSDB), and the Coronavac vaccine, produced by the Butantan Institute.

According to him, people who were immunized with the two doses of the immunizing agent continue to die from the disease. “A Chinese woman over there,” said the chief executive, following the example of the death of actor Tarcisio Meira.

Bolsonaro then demanded a statement from the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) and Butantan on the deaths after the doses. “The population has the right to know about the real effectiveness of the vaccine”, he highlighted. According to him, Brazil must finish immunization before the United States.

Bolsonaro also stated that vaccines “have no scientific proof 100%, or 99%, pointing out that it works”, and highlighted the side effects of immunization agents.

Electronic voting machines

Despite the PEC’s defeat of the printed vote in the Chamber, President Jair Bolsonaro has again raised suspicions about the fairness of the electronic voting machines – again, without presenting any evidence.

“We want clean and democratic elections next year. Is that too much to ask? We want transparency,” said the head of the Executive on Monday in the interview.

Job

The president defended that the country is progressing well in the creation of jobs in the formal economy, but “lacks to be desired” regarding the creation of informal jobs. According to him, the federal government managed to maintain the level of formal employment, but blamed the governors for unemployment.

Reinforcing criticism of the measures taken by governors during the covid-19 pandemic, the chief executive blamed the heads of state executives and said that the population “has been forced to stay at home and has lost virtually all its income,” he told Radio Nova Regional. Even with the economic scenario, Bolsonaro argues that the country was one of the least impacted. According to him, Brazil is creating approximately 250,000 new jobs per month.

ICMS

Bolsonaro challenged governors to zero the Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) levied on gas cylinders, to then allow the direct sale of the refinery product to the consumer.

Despite the potential impact on public accounts in a context of serious fiscal situation, the head of the Executive did not rule out the creation of the “gas valley”. “If I have to, I’ll do it,” he declared in the same interview.

“If the government of São Paulo resets the ICMS on gas, we can, together, reduce the value of the cylinder by half,” stated Bolsonaro. “I would like at least one governor to do the same thing I did and zero the tax (on gas).” ICMS is one of the main taxes of the States and the exemption could compromise cash.

According to Bolsonaro, it would be cheaper to zero the ICMS of the States than to create a “gas voucher”. The price of the canister has already exceeded R$ 100 in various regions of the country.

The direct sale of the refinery to the consumer, according to the president, would also be a good idea, along the lines of what has already been authorized by the federal government with ethanol.

The quote to São Paulo governor, João Doria (PSDB), comes on the day that the toucan, president and his political rival, meets with 24 other state leaders to discuss the maintenance of democracy in the country.