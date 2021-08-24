Bolsonaro wants an end to the mandatory use of masks and criticizes Coronavac – Politics

(photo: EVARISTO SA/AFP)

President Jair Bolsonaro (non-party) stated that he ‘asks to God’ and ‘hopes’ for the effectiveness of vaccines against COVID-19, but there are some immunization agents that ‘are not working’. When comparing vaccines with ‘early treatment’, the Chief Executive stated that both are experimental and are being used as an emergency. Also according to him, this Monday (8/23), he will meet with the minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, to discuss the release of the use of the mask. The statements were given in an interview Radio Nova Regional, from Vale do Ribeira (SP) The Chief Executive pointed out that the estimate made by the government that the country will have to live with the coronavirus virus and, ‘unfortunately, it is here to stay’. To that end, Bolsonaro stated that he will meet with Queiroga to give ‘a solution to this case’. The meeting, however, is not on the president’s official agenda.

According to him, the country must learn to live with the virus and, therefore, the mandatory use of masks will be debated once again. Last week, Queiroga stated that he does not support the mandatory use of the accessory. “Some countries in the world have already adopted (the release of the mask), released general. I asked the Ministry of Health for a study. Today, we are going to meet with Minister (Marcelo) Queiroga to find a solution for this case. The idea is as follows: by the number of people vaccinated, by the number of people who have already contracted the virus. Anyone who has already contracted the virus is obviously also immunized, as is my case. We make it optional, we advise that the use of the mask does not need to be mandatory anymore, that is our idea, that perhaps there is a date starting today for this recommendation by the Ministry of Health”, he pointed out. However, the Ministry of Health indicates that even those who have already contracted the disease are vaccinated, due to the risk of reinfection and new strains.

Bolsonaro returned to lie when he said that the Supreme Court (STF) withdrew its powers to act during the pandemic. “You know that the STF simply empowered governors and mayors to bypass the federal government. So, it is not enough for us to just guide it to be optional. The government may simply think that for him, no, it’s still good to continue using masks, and they will continue with this policy”, he added.

Coronavac

The president took advantage of the topic to criticize his political rival, Joo Doria (PSDB), and the Coronavac vaccine, produced by the Butantan Institute. According to him, people who were immunized with the two doses of the immunizing agent continue to die from the disease. “Obviously, we ask God and hope for the effectiveness of vaccines. Although some vaccines are not working. There’s a Chinese woman, there are people who took the second dose and are getting infected, they’re dying and not a few people, no. We expect Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) and Butant (Institute) to give an answer that the population has the right to know the real effectiveness of the vaccine they are taking”, he claimed. The president himself has not yet been vaccinated, despite having been included in the age group for months.

Bolsonaro also stated that vaccines “have no scientific proof 100%, or 99%, indicating that it works”, and highlighted the side effects of immunizing agents. The vaccine does not prevent a person from contracting the virus, but it reduces the risk of developing more serious forms of the disease. According to experts, no vaccine is 100% effective against diseases, which includes immunizers used for decades, such as vaccines against measles, chickenpox and flu. The aim is to ensure that the immune system is safely exposed to the virus.

CoronaVac has an overall efficacy of 50.38% to prevent cases of COVID-19. An effectiveness study conducted by the Butantan Institute in the city of Serrana, in the interior of So Paulo, vaccinated about 75% of the adult population and observed falls of 80% in symptomatic cases of the disease and 86% in hospitalizations, in addition to a reduction in deaths by 95%.

electronic voting machines

Despite the defeat of the PEC of the printed vote in the Chamber, President Jair Bolsonaro has again raised suspicions about the fairness of the electronic voting machines – again, without presenting any evidence. “We want clean and democratic elections next year. To ask for a lot? We want transparency,” said the chief executive on Monday in the interview.

Job

The president defended that the country is doing well in the creation of jobs in the formal economy, but “it leaves something to be desired” regarding the creation of informal jobs. According to him, the federal government managed to maintain the level of formal employment, but blamed the governors for unemployment.

Reinforcing criticism of the measures taken by governors during the covid-19 pandemic, the chief executive blamed the state chiefs of executives and said the population “has been forced to stay at home and has lost virtually all its income,” he said. Radio Nova Regional. Even with the economic scenario, Bolsonaro argues that the country was one of the least impacted. According to him, Brazil is creating approximately 250,000 new jobs per month.

ICMS

Bolsonaro challenged governors to zero the Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) levied on gas cylinders, to then allow the direct sale of the refinery product to the consumer. Despite the potential impact on public accounts in a context of serious fiscal situation, the head of the Executive did not rule out the creation of the “gas valley”. “If I have to, I’ll do it,” he declared in the same interview.

“If the government of So Paulo resets the ICMS on gas, we can, together, reduce the value of the bottle by half,” stated Bolsonaro. “I would like at least one governor to do the same thing I did and zero the tax (on gas).” ICMS is one of the main taxes of the States and the exemption could compromise cash.

According to Bolsonaro, it would be cheaper to zero the ICMS of the States than to create a “gs voucher”. The price of the bottle has already exceeded R$100 in several regions of the country. The direct sale of the refinery to the consumer, according to the president, would also be a good idea, along the lines of what has already been authorized by the federal government with ethanol.

The quote to the governor of São Paulo, Joo Doria (PSDB), comes on the day the toucan, president and his political rival, meets with 24 other state leaders to discuss the maintenance of democracy in the country.