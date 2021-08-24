Bolsonaro’s ally, pastor Silas Malafaia goes to Davi Alcolumbre to convince him to guide André Mendonça at CCJ

RIO – Faced with the position of the president of the Constitution and Justice Commission (CCJ), senator Davi Alcolumbre (DEM-AP), to halt the progress of the appointment of former Justice Minister André Mendonça to the Supreme Federal Court (STF), leaders Evangelicals mobilize to reverse the situation in the Senate. The biggest interlocutor of President Jair Bolsonaro in the segment, Pastor Silas Malafaia intends to arrive in Brasília next Wednesday to talk to Alcolumbre about the subject.

beautiful megale: Zé Dirceu’s movement for André Mendonça in the STF is not well-received among court ministers

Over the past three months, Malafaia has become a frequent interlocutor for Mendonça, who personally met dozens of senators campaigning for the vacancy opened after Marco Aurélio Mello’s retirement. Since Bolsonaro promised that he would nominate someone “terribly evangelical” for the position, Malafaia is the religious leader who works hard to get the former minister to the Court.





Previous Photo







Next Photo

Judge Kassio Nunes Marques, who was seeking a vacancy in the STJ, was officially appointed by President Jair Bolsonaro to fill the vacancy of Celso de Mello, with retirement scheduled for October 13th. To take office, he must pass a hearing at the STF Photo: Disclosure Alexandre Moraes was nominated by Michel Temer after the death of Teori Zavascki, victim of an air accident on January 19, 2017 Photo: Ailton de Freitas / Agência O Globo Luiz Edson Fachin was the fourth and last nomination for the term of Dilma Rousseff. She was the head of state that most indicated members of the current composition of the STF Photo: Jorge William / Agência O Globo Luís Roberto Barroso took over the vacancy left by the compulsory retirement of Carlos Ayres Britto in 2013 Photo: André Coelho / Agência O Globo – 26/06/2013 Six months after Fux, Rosa Maria Weber received a standing ovation by her colleagues from the Supreme Court when she took office in 2011 Photo: Ailton de Freitas / Agência O Globo – 12/19/2011 Former President Dilma Rousseff’s first nomination for the Supreme Court was Luiz Fux, from Rio de Janeiro, graduated from UERJ Photo: Ailton de Freitas / Agência O Globo – 06/26/2013 José Antonio Dias Toffoli was nominated to the STF in 2009. It was Lula’s last nomination as president Photo: Aílton de Freitas / Agência O Globo – 10/23/2009 Minister Carmen Lucia was elected president of the STF during the term of Michel Temer. She was former president Lula’s second nomination to the Supreme Photo: André Coelho / Agência O Globo – 12/09/2016 Enrique Ricardo Lewandowski was former president Lula’s first nomination to the Supreme Court, in 2006 Photo: Gustavo Miranda / Agência O Globo – 03/16/2006 Gilmar Ferreira Mendes was President Fernando Henrique Cardoso’s only nomination to the STF. He was nominated in 2002 Photo: Gustavo Miranda / Agência O Globo – 24/04/2008 Marco Aurélio Mendes de Faria Mello (right) was nominated to the STF by President Fernando Collor de Mello in 1990. His retirement is scheduled for 2021 Photo: Givaldo Barbosa / Agência O Globo – 10/04/2002 José Celso de Mello Filho was sworn in as minister of the Supreme Federal Court (STF) in 1989, as indicated by former president José Sarney Photo: Celso Meira / Agência O Globo – 06/04/1990

– I will be in Brasília from Wednesday to Friday to speak with senator Davi Alcolumbre. We always got along well, he is from a state, Amapá, with about 40% of the population made up of evangelicals – says the pastor.

2022 Elections: Lula meets toucan Tasso Jereissati and says that ‘democrats must rescue civility in politics’

Alcolumbre had already been convinced to guide Mendonça’s nomination at the CCJ after a dinner two weeks ago with the Chief Minister of the Civil House, Ciro Nogueira (PP-PI), and the President of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL). The turnaround occurred last week, when Bolsonaro formalized a request for impeachment against Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF. In recent days, operations authorized by Moraes have targeted allies of the president, such as former federal deputy Roberto Jefferson (PTB), federal deputy Otoni de Paula (PSC) and singer Sérgio Reis. For Alcolumbre, as O GLOBO revealed on Friday, Bolsonaro’s initiative was a “serious affront” and took the mood away from making an appointment to the STF.