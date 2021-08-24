Bolsonaro’s ally, pastor Silas Malafaia goes to Davi Alcolumbre to convince him to guide André Mendonça at CCJ

RIO – Faced with the position of the president of the Constitution and Justice Commission (CCJ), senator Davi Alcolumbre (DEM-AP), to halt the progress of the appointment of former Justice Minister André Mendonça to the Supreme Federal Court (STF), leaders Evangelicals mobilize to reverse the situation in the Senate. The biggest interlocutor of President Jair Bolsonaro in the segment, Pastor Silas Malafaia intends to arrive in Brasília next Wednesday to talk to Alcolumbre about the subject.
beautiful megale: Zé Dirceu’s movement for André Mendonça in the STF is not well-received among court ministers
Over the past three months, Malafaia has become a frequent interlocutor for Mendonça, who personally met dozens of senators campaigning for the vacancy opened after Marco Aurélio Mello’s retirement. Since Bolsonaro promised that he would nominate someone “terribly evangelical” for the position, Malafaia is the religious leader who works hard to get the former minister to the Court.
– I will be in Brasília from Wednesday to Friday to speak with senator Davi Alcolumbre. We always got along well, he is from a state, Amapá, with about 40% of the population made up of evangelicals – says the pastor.
2022 Elections: Lula meets toucan Tasso Jereissati and says that ‘democrats must rescue civility in politics’
Alcolumbre had already been convinced to guide Mendonça’s nomination at the CCJ after a dinner two weeks ago with the Chief Minister of the Civil House, Ciro Nogueira (PP-PI), and the President of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL). The turnaround occurred last week, when Bolsonaro formalized a request for impeachment against Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF. In recent days, operations authorized by Moraes have targeted allies of the president, such as former federal deputy Roberto Jefferson (PTB), federal deputy Otoni de Paula (PSC) and singer Sérgio Reis. For Alcolumbre, as O GLOBO revealed on Friday, Bolsonaro’s initiative was a “serious affront” and took the mood away from making an appointment to the STF.