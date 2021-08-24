Bordeaux increases proposal, and Corinthians is close to selling defender Raul Gustavo | corinthians

Bordeaux, from France, advanced in the negotiation with Corinthians for the hiring of defender Raul Gustavo. The European club has signaled that it accepts to pay 2 million euros (about BRL 12.3 million at the current price) for 50% of the economic rights of the player.

The values ​​please the Alvinegra board, which is still awaiting the formalization of the proposal. The transfer can be closed until the end of this week.

Corinthians owns 90% of Raul Gustavo’s rights. The remaining percentage belongs to the athlete.

Last week, Corinthians received a first consultation from Bordeaux and did not like the values ​​presented. Timão signaled that it wanted to keep a percentage of the athlete, aiming to profit from an eventual future sale.

The board of alvinegra speaks openly about the need to sell players. To close 2021 with the accounts in blue, the club expects to earn around BRL 90 million with athlete transfers. In the last published balance, referring to the first four months of the year, the collection was at R$ 11 million.

Raul Gustavo joined the club in 2019, initially for the under-20 team. At the end of last year, he was integrated into the professional cast and, in January, he debuted as a professional. The defender has 12 games and two goals scored by Corinthians.

Although young, Raul has already played in European football. Before joining Timão, he played for NK Lokomotiva, from Croatia.

Recently, the defender received a survey from Ecuador’s Independiente Del Valle, but the conditions did not please the athlete and Corinthians.

Gil and João Victor’s reserve, the defender has been little used at Timão. His last match was on June 9, against Atlético-GO, for the Copa do Brasil.

In addition to the starting duo and Raul, the other defender available to coach Sylvinho in the Corinthians squad is Léo Santos.

