Bragantino overtakes Galo and has the best campaign away from home at the Brazilian Nationals – 08/23/2021

THE victory against América-MG tonight (23), in Belo Horizonte, did not yield Red Bull Bragantino only fourth place in the Brasileirão, but also made Massa Bruta once again the best away campaign in the competition. , with six wins, two draws and only one loss.

At the beginning of the 17th round, Atlético-MG had the best campaign as a visitor, with 18 points in eight games, followed by Bragantino, with 17 points and the same number of matches.

The two teams played far from home on Monday night, and Galo drew with Fluminense in São Januário.

With the stumbling block of Cuca’s team and the victory in the capital of Minas Gerais, Massa Bruta now has 20 points in 27 played away from home – a 74% improvement -, while Atlético has 19.

As a principal, however, the campaign is unstable

The quality of Red Bull playing as a visitor contrasts with its performance in Nabi Abi Chedid, in this Brazilian Championship.

In eight games, there are two wins, five draws and one defeat, which represent 11 points out of a possible 24, or 45.8% of the points played. Bragantino’s campaign playing in their stadium is the ninth best in the championship.

In the next round, in Bragança Paulista-SP, Maurício Barbieri’s team will be able to surpass these numbers precisely against Atlético-MG, leader of the competition. The game takes place on Sunday (29), at 8:30 pm (Brasilia time).