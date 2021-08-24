Brazil has two beers among the 20 most valuable in the world; see list

The global ranking of higher education serves many purposes, the main one being to highlight universities’ efforts to invest. in excellence of its core activities, which are to form, research and serve society.

In addition to this search, which consumes a large portion of the energy of our staff, we can list as another purpose of these assessment processes the engagement of the community of students, teaching staff and technical and administrative staff in actions to enhance the quality of services provided and knowledge diffusion generated within the academy.

This engagement is visible in the projection of the name of the Federal University of Ceará in international rankings. One of the most prestigious, the British Times Higher Education (THE), has just launched its 2021 Latin American edition and ranks the UFC among the 50 best universities From Latin America.

The sample considered 177 universities from 13 latin countries; Brazil is the most present country on the list, having “licensed” 67 institutions, including the UFC, which ranks in 40th place.

Citations, internationalization, research, teaching and investments were the criteria that guided the evaluation.

In the 2022 edition of the Quacquarelli Symonds World University Ranking, the UFC improved its placement range in the general list for the last two editions.

Now located in a more advanced percentile, the Institution has been approaching the best result of the shistorical series, achieved in 2017.

The criteria of this ranking were academic reputation and professors citations, and both have pointed to a trajectory of growth of UFC in the world ranking.

The years 2020 and 2021 were extremely challenging for the education scenario. Thus, it motivates us to see it reflected in numbers the dedication of UFC students, professors and technicians.

It has also been decisive for the acknowledgment recent performance of our dean and academic and administrative units.

Raise a relevant academic reputation it goes through the core of all activities in the university environment, among which innovating and projecting the UFC internationally are priorities.

The path to excellence, which is unfolding before us, is arduous, but we have already walked it fearless and knowing that we are capable. no

Questions, Criticisms and Suggestions? Talk to us

Tags