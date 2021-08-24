Brazil seeks 100th gold and wants to remain in the top 10 in the Paralympics

On the rise in each cycle, Brazil starts the Tokyo Paralympic Games with the aim of remaining among the best in the world. The event will start this Tuesday (24) and will run until next September 5th. The opening ceremony, which will be held at the National Stadium in Japan, at 8:00 am (Brasilia time), will be broadcast live on the SporTV2 and TV Brasil channels.

The Brazilian Paralympic Committee (CPB) established as a goal to remain among the ten main powers on the planet. The goal for Tokyo 2020 is to be in the top 10 in the overall medals table. And there is still a special objective in sight: Brazil has already won 87 gold medals in the history of the Games, leaving 13 for the historic achievement of 100 Paralympic golds.

> With Romário captain, Brazilian goalball team debuts in Tokyo <



At the Rio 2016 Games, the country won a total of 72 medals: 14 gold, 29 silver and 29 bronze, the highest number of laurels ever won by Brazilians in an edition of the Games. The medals table, which takes into account the number of golds, had in the top 3 China (1st, with 107), Great Britain (2nd, with 64) and Ukraine (3rd, with 41).

< Alana Maldonado dreams of gold in judo >



The road to catch up with the main powers is still long, but the combination of public policies that encourage the entry of people with disabilities into high-performance sports with the creation of a Paralympic Training Center, in São Paulo, are some of the factors that help explain Brazil’s success in recent years.

See below for facts and find out how to follow the event.

HOW TO FOLLOW

The Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games will be broadcast live by SporTV channels. On open TV, TV Brasil is the official broadcaster for the Games. Agência Brasil, Rádio Nacional and EBC’s social networks also reinforce coverage of the sporting event. TV Globo, on the other hand, should air the semifinals and the final of five-a-side football, in the (very likely) hypothesis of Brazil’s participation. The CPB’s social networks and website will also give wide coverage to the participation of Brazilian athletes in the Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

RECORD DELEGATION ABROAD

The Brazilian delegation will consist of 259 athletes (including guide athletes, runners, goalkeepers and helmsman), in addition to a technical, medical and administrative commission, totaling 435 people. Never has a Brazilian mission in Paralympic Games abroad had such proportion. In the last edition outside Brazil, in London 2012, Brazil attended with 178 athletes, until then the largest. The number for the Japanese capital is only surpassed by participation in the Rio 2016 Games, as Brazil guaranteed places in all sports as it is the host country and counted 286 athletes in total, ranking eighth in the medal ranking.

FEMALE PRESENCE INCREASES

The Brazilian Paralympic delegation will be composed of 163 male athletes and 96 female athletes, which means a representation of about 37% female among the total Brazilian Paralympic delegation that is in Japan. The increase in the participation of athletes in all Paralympic sports is one of the pillars of CPB’s 2017-2024 strategic planning. The goal for the coming years is to fill all the women’s vacancies in the Brazilian delegation to compete in the Games. For Tokyo 2020, the brand was not possible because women’s basketball did not qualify.

SPORTS

Brazilian Paralympic athletes will be competing in 20 of the 22 modalities of the Tokyo Paralympic Games program, they are: athletics, bocce ball, canoeing, cycling, wheelchair fencing, 5-a-side football, goalball, weightlifting, horseback riding, judo, swimming, parabadminton, parataekwondo, rowing, table tennis, wheelchair tennis, archery, sport shooting and sitting volleyball. Brazil only does not have participants in wheelchair basketball and wheelchair rugby.

ATHLETES, THE GREAT HOPE

The sport with the largest number of athletes will be athletics, with 65 representatives and 19 guide athletes. In the last edition of the World Championship of the modality, in Dubai 2019, Brazil reached the unprecedented and historic second place in the overall medals table, behind only China.

THE PREPARATION

The preparation of Paralympic athletes during the pandemic has been carried out in a bubble format at the Paralympic Training Center since July 7, 2020, when there was a partial reopening of the venue after approval by the city of São Paulo. The Paralympic CT was the space in which most Brazilian teams carried out their preparation, following strict health and safety protocols. In May 2021, Brazil received a donation from the IOC (International Olympic Committee) of vaccines from Pfizer and Coronavac for application to athletes, coaching staff, staff, and other members of the Brazilian delegation that would travel to Tokyo from August 5th .

YOU WILL HAVE BONUS FOR MEDAL!

Gold medalists in individual events will receive R$ 160 thousand per medal, while silver will yield R$ 64 thousand each and bronze R$ 32 thousand. The Paralympic title in collective modalities, by teams, relays and in pairs (bocce), will be worth a prize of R$ 80 thousand per athlete. Silver, in this case, will be rewarded with R$ 32 thousand and bronze, with R$ 16 thousand. Other members of the competitions, guide athletes, riders, pilots and helmsman, will receive 20% of the biggest medal won by their athlete and 10% for each podium more than the value of the next medal.

MEDALS IN HISTORY

Brazil has already won 301 medals in the history of the Paralympic Games. In all, there were 87 gold, 112 silver and 102 bronze. The country is among the 20 countries that most medaled in the history of the Paralympic Games. With 301 medals in total, the country is in 19th place in the medal table based on the overall number of podiums. If the medals table is counted based on gold achievements, as is done in each edition of the event for the purpose of tie-breaking, Brazil occupies the 23rd place in the world.

LARGEST BRAZILIAN STAR

The biggest current reference in Brazilian Paralympic swimming, Daniel Dias (class S5) is the athlete with the most podiums in the history of Brazil, with 24 medals in just three editions of the Games, 14 of which were gold, seven silver and three bronze. Only in London 2012, when he was the delegation’s flag bearer, there were six gold medals in the six individual events disputed, which also made the swimmer the main athlete in the country with the highest number of “golden podiums”.

THE FLAG HOLDERS

Paralympic medalists Petrúcio Ferreira, from athletics, and Evelyn Oliveira, from bocce, will be the standard bearers of Brazil at the opening ceremony of the Paralympic Games in Tokyo. Also participating in the parade by the Brazilian delegation will be BC4 bocce class coach and athlete Evelyn’s staff, Ana Carolina Alves, and the technical director of the Brazilian Paralympic Committee (CPB), Alberto Martins.

GOALBALL, THE FIRST ATTRACTION

The Brazilian men’s goalball team will debut against Lithuania on Tuesday night, 24th, the date of the opening ceremony of the Paralympic Games. Swimming, the second modality with the highest number of representatives, debuts on the event’s first official competition day, with big names in national and world swimming in the Tokyo Aquatic Center pool, such as multimedalist Daniel Dias (class S5), Carol Santiago ( S12) and Phelipe Rodrigues (S10).

In addition to the 259 athletes summoned to represent Brazil in the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, 163 men and 96 women, Brazil will be represented by another 174 professionals acting in technical, medical and administrative commissions. There are 11 doctors, seven physical trainers, nine administrative officers, three psychologists, 19 supporters, four nurses, 23 physiotherapists, among others.

THE FORCE OF SÃO PAULO

Athletes from 22 states and the Federal District will be in action in the Japanese capital. Athletes born in the state of São Paulo are the majority, with 60 representatives. Those from the state of Rio de Janeiro come next, with 25. There are no representatives from Amapá, Sergipe, Roraima and Tocantins.

PHYSICALLY DISABLED ARE THE MOST

Of the Paralympic athletes called up for the Tokyo Games, physical disability is the most present, with a representation of 72.9% among the total number of participants. Next, with a quantity of 23.2%, are athletes with visual impairment, while participants with intellectual disabilities are 3.9% of the total number of athletes.

See too

+ Suzy Cortez says she talked to the owner of OnlyFans about banning pornography on the site

+ Sérgio Reis laments the abandonment of the artistic class: ‘Only Roger sent a message’

+ Camila Pitanga does nude rehearsal

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Learn how to make Ivete Sangalo’s delicious feijoada recipe

+ Geisy complains about social media censorship: “Instagram is chasing me”



+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach