Brazil x Argentina for the qualifiers will have 12 thousand fans in São Paulo – 08/24/2021

The match between Brazil and Argentina on the 5th, for the Qatar World Cup qualifiers, will have the presence of 12,000 fans at the Neo Química Arena, Corinthians stadium. The information was confirmed by the Department of Sports of the State of São Paulo, which considers the match as a test event for the public to return to the stadiums, scheduled to start in November.

It will not be necessary to present proof of vaccination against covid-19. To access the stadium, a negative test for the disease performed within 48 hours before the game will be enough, as initially reported by “CNN”. However, the entire audience will be tested and monitored for 15 days after the match, according to a statement released today (24) in the afternoon.

“The current scenario of the pandemic, with a decrease in the occupation of ICU beds to less than 40% throughout the state and the advance of vaccination, allows for test events to be carried out, with control and monitoring by experts”, justifies the Secretariat of Sports.

According to the most recent data, just over 33% of the population of the state has the complete vaccination schedule, while 74.3% took at least one dose. Yesterday (23), São Paulo reached 4,214,553 covid-19 cases throughout the pandemic, with 144,243 deaths.

According to the UOL Sport, there were two meetings between the CBF and public authorities in São Paulo to make the project for the resumption of supporters in the stadiums viable through sanitary protocols. There is also an ongoing discussion with the Government of Pernambuco, which will host Brazil x Peru on September 9th and is also studying the reception of the public at Arena de Pernambuco, depending on the decision of Governor Paulo Câmara.

The idea is for Brazil x Argentina and Brazil x Peru to be pilot projects for the definitive return of fans to the stadiums in events organized by the CBF. There is already a ready protocol, but without dates because of the dependence on endorsement by the States and Municipalities. The entity will respect local determinations, such as Belo Horizonte-MG, which had two games with partial public release and yesterday (23) withdrew from the measure.

Brazil and Argentina face off on September 5, a Sunday, at 4 pm, at Neo Química Arena. The Brazilian team leads the qualifiers with 100% success in six rounds.