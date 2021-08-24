Brazil x Argentina will have 12,000 fans and will not require proof of vaccination

The match between Brazil and Argentina, valid for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, on September 5, at Neo Química Arena, in São Paulo, will be attended by 12,000 fans and will not be required to provide proof of vaccination. Only those who test negative for Covid-19 up to 48 hours before the event can attend the match.

“With these events, data will be available for reopening and normalization in the post-pandemic. The Covid19 Contingency Center will monitor and collect all the data to then establish measures for the return of the general public”, explains São Paulo’s Sports Secretary, Aildo Ferreira.

Brazil leads the qualifiers with 18 points from six matches. Argentina comes in second with 12 points. Ecuador is third with nine points, Uruguay fourth with eight and Colombia fifth with eight. From first to fourth place, the teams qualify for the World Cup. Fifth place competes in the repechage.

The decision is in contradiction with the City of São Paulo, which stated on Monday (23), that a “vaccination passport” will be required for events such as football matches, fairs and congresses in the city.

Other test events in São Paulo

On August 29, the government of São Paulo will promote a street race with 1500 participants. They will be tested before and after the event with follow-up from the Contingency Center to Covid19.

According to the state administration, the events will make it possible to obtain the necessary information for the future total return of the public in various events. “If there are any changes and unforeseen events in the course of the pandemic, the state administration will take all necessary measures. The test events are, therefore, another safe step towards normalization after Covid-19”, explains the secretary.

“These activities will only take place because with the advance of vaccination we currently have less than 40% of ICU beds occupied. There is, therefore, room for testing at the moment. The Government of São Paulo has always been guided by respect for science and the recommendations of health professionals”, he concluded.