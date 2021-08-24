Brazilian artist imagined what it would be like if Naruto were a member of Akatsuki

Although Naruto be one of the most beloved protagonists in the world of anime and manga, recently the Brazilian artist known as Isra decided to illustrate an alternate version of our beloved ninja, imagining what it would be like if he were a member of Akatsuki.

Sharing the illustration through your Twitter and Instagram, Naruto appears with an unfriendly face and wearing the organization’s classic robe, while all around him we see the aura of the Nine-Tails. Also, in keeping with the group’s tradition, the Konoha symbol on their forehead protector appears scratched.

Previously, we’ve already shared here another illustration of Isra with this same proposal, but transforming Sakura into an Akatsuki member.

If you liked the illustration, you can follow and support the artist’s work on Instagram or Twitter.

Published in Weekly Shonen Jump since 1999, the original manga from Naruto was completed in 2014, with its anime adaptation ending in 2017. Today, the story continues through Boruto, a direct sequel to the story that follows a new generation of ninjas.

Remembering that you can watch the animes of Boruto and Naruto with Portuguese subtitles through Crunchyroll.

By accessing the site via this link, you get 14 days of free premium on a new subscription.

Also check out other news from Naruto and Boruto: