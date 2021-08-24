Brazilian model wants to do a test with Messi scarf: ‘Sentimental value’ – 23/08/2021

Model of Playboy and open fan of Barcelona, ​​Brazilian Luana Sandien seeks to fulfill an unusual wish involving Lionel Messi, who left the Spanish team for PSG earlier this month.

To UOL Sport, the 27-year-old revealed that she wants to buy the scarf used by the Argentinian in his farewell from the club to make a sensual test – the article, by the way, was even placed on auction sites for a few days, but was suddenly taken off the air.

Luana’s idea is to honor both the club and the player. “I think this scarf has enormous sentimental value for Barcelona fans and therefore for me too,” he said.

Lionel Messi wears a scarf during crying at his farewell press conference at Barcelona Image: Albert Gea/Reuters

She also denied information from British tabloids about a possible bid to buy the piece.

Earlier this year, Luana appeared on the cover of Playboy Africa posing in a Barça shirt and boosted the magazine’s sales.