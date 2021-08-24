British justice ends dispute between members of the Sex Pistols

(photo: AFP PHOTO EPA/PA/ANDY BUTTERTON) The British justice ruled this Monday (23/8) in favor of two former members of the group Sex Pistols, who were in a legal battle with Johnny Rotten, the singer of the punk band, for the use of their songs in a series of television.

Guitarist Steve Jones and drummer Paul Cook sued vocalist group, real name John Lydon, in London for his refusal to allow the use of songs from the album “Never Mind The Bollocks” on the TV series “Pistol”.

Directed by Danny Boyle (“Trainspotting” and “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?”), the series, based on a 2016 Steve Jones memoir, is set to premiere next year.

Johnny Rotten claimed that the permits couldn’t be granted against his will and said he would only give in with a court order, after describing the series to the Sunday Times as “the most disrespectful shit” he’s ever seen.

But attorney for the two plaintiffs, Edmund Cullen, said that under the terms of a 1998 agreement between the group’s members, licensing decisions must be made “by a majority vote.”

The London High Court ruled in favor of Jones and Cook this Monday, after hearings held in July.

In his written pleadings, Cullen emphasized that the case concerns Johnny Rotten only, as Glen Matlock, the original band member who was replaced in 1977 by Sid Vicious, who died in 1979, and the latter’s beneficiaries support the position. of your customers.

The lawyer for the group’s former vocalist, Mark Cunningham, says that, according to his client, the book from which the adapted series presents him “in a hostile and unfavorable light”.

The punk group, formed in 1975 and disbanded in 1978, has since reunited on several occasions for concerts, the last one in 2008.