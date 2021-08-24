Calendar of the 5th installment of Emergency Aid 2021: Bolsa Família and the general public

Check the calendar for the 5th installment of Emergency Aid 2021 for Bolsa Família beneficiaries and the general public. See more!

According to the government’s official schedule, on the date of this publication (23), beneficiaries of the Bolsa Família Program receive the 2021 portion of emergency aid. Payments to the general public will resume tomorrow. Check out the official dates!

Payment schedule for Bolsa Família beneficiaries

NIS finalized on 1: August 18th

NIS finalized on 2: August 19th

NIS finalized on 3: 20 August

NIS finalized on 4: 23 August

NIS finalized on 5: 24th August

NIS ended on 6:25 August

NIS ended on 7: 26 August

NIS finalized on 8: 27 August

NIS finalized on 9:30 August

NIS ended 0:31 August

5th installment of 2021 emergency aid: payment schedule (online usability) for general public

Born in January – August 20th

Born in February – August 21st

Born in March – August 21st

Born in April – August 22

Born in May – August 24th

Born in June – 25th August

Born in July – 26th August

Born in August – August 27th

Born in September – August 28

Born in October – August 28

Born in November – August 29

Born in December – August 31

5th installment of 2021 emergency aid: cash withdrawal schedule for the general public

Born in January – September 1st

Born in February – September 2nd

Born in March – September 3rd

Born in April – September 6th

Born in May – September 9th

Born in June – September 10th

Born in July – September 13

Born in August – September 14th

Born in September – September 15th

Born in October – September 16th

Born in November – September 17th

Born in December – September 20th

Updated informations

According to information from the Ministry of Citizenship, Emergency Aid 2021 is limited to one person per family. Female head of a single-parent family is entitled to R$375, and an individual who lives alone (single-person family) receives R$150. The fee for others is R$250.

Thus, adding the four payment stages made so far, the Federal Government’s investment has already exceeded R$ 35 billion, including all public (digital media, CadÚnico and Bolsa Família). There were 150.45 million transfers, with 39.4 million people eligible.

How is the selection of beneficiaries made?

According to information from Caixa Econômica Federal, the selection of people who receive 2021 Emergency Aid is carried out by DATAPREV, and the result is validated by the Ministry of Citizenship. It will not be necessary to make a new registration or update the existing registration, the selection is made from the public who received the Emergency Assistance or Extension Emergency Assistance.