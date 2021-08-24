Can this? Liverpool does not want to release Alisson, Fabinho and Firmino for the Brazilian team on the FIFA date; understand

This Tuesday (23), Liverpool stated that they do not want to release Alisson, Fabinho and Roberto Firmino for the Brazilian team on the FIFA date, in which Brazil faces Chile, Argentina and Peru, on the 2nd, 5th and 9th, respectively. The reason is the obligation to make a 15-day quarantine when they return to England, as required by local law. The information is from the Daily Mail newspaper.









The CBF (Brazilian Football Confederation) closely monitors the case, and is based on the obligation of clubs to release players on the FIFA date, which will exceptionally have three dates this September, due to the games that would be held in March, but were postponed by Covid-19.

According to the Daily Mail, Liverpool also do not want to release Mohamed Salah to the Egyptian team, which plays in the African Qualifiers. The presentation of the players called up by coach Tite is scheduled for the next 29th, a Sunday. Brazil will face Chile in Santiago, on the night of the 2nd.

In addition to the three Reds players, there are six other players called up by coach Tite who play in English football: Ederson and Gabriel Jesus, Manchester City, Thiago Silva, Chelsea, Fred, Manchester United, Richarlison, Everton, and Raphinha, Leeds United. They must miss 15 calendar days in England.

See the players called up by Tite for these games:

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Manchester City) and Weverton (Palmeiras)

Defenders: Thiago Silva (Chelsea), Marquinhos (PSG), Éder Militão (Real Madrid) and Lucas Veríssimo (Benfica)

Full-backs: Danilo (Juventus), Alex Sandro (Juventus), Guilherme Arana (Atlético-MG) and Daniel Alves (São Paulo)

Midfielders: Bruno Guimarães (Lyon), Casemiro (Real Madrid), Fabinho (Liverpool), Fred (Manchester United), Claudinho (Zenit), Everton Ribeiro (Flamengo) and Lucas Paquetá (Lyon)

Strikers: Neymar (PSG), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool), Matheus Cunha (Hertha Berlin), Raphinha (Leeds United), Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City), Richarlison (Everton) and Gabriel Barbosa (Flemish)