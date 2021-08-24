Car rotation suspended in São Paulo

The City Hall of São Paulo announced the suspension of the rotation of cars in the capital of São Paulo this Tuesday, both in the morning and in the afternoon, due to the strike by railway workers scheduled to start at 12:00 am this Tuesday (24) – the stoppage will remain indefinitely, with about 2.5 thousand professionals involved in the act.

“The CET will monitor the city’s roads and implement operational measures with a view to improving the fluidity of streets and avenues, especially for the displacement of public transport,” informed the city of São Paulo in a statement.

The initiative will affect about 750,000 people in 26 stations served by three lines: 11 – Coral, 12 – Sapphire and 13 – Jade. The legal minimum during peak hours 5:00 am to 9:00 am and 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm will be complied with – at other times, circulation is reduced. This afternoon there was an attempt to negotiate directly with the state government, but there was no consensus between both parties.

Múcio Alexandre, secretary general of SindCentral (Union of Railway Companies Workers in the Central Zone of Brazil), confirmed the strike and highlighted that the professionals’ expectation is for “salary replacement”, since the class is with wages lagging against inflation referring to the years 2020 and 2021.

“The proposal [do governo] it was to pay the replacement of 10 times from February 2022, it became Casas Bahia, not CPTM”, criticized Múcio. [4%] in August and 2021 [6%], in September, but they didn’t want to”.

To UOL, the CPTM classified the strike as “inadmissible” and said it “sorry” this decision, in addition to hoping that “there is no adhesion on the part of workers out of respect for citizens who need transport”.

According to the company, a contingency plan will be put in place to guarantee transport, especially for those who are part of essential services.