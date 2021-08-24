‘Carro Rei’ receives the award for best film in Gramado; see winners

The feature film “Carro Rei”, by director Renata Pinheiro, was the big winner of the 49th edition of the Gramado Film Festival, which ended this Saturday night (21).

In addition to Kikito for best film, “Carro Rei”, shot in Pernambuco, also won the awards for best musical score, best art direction and best sound design.

The awards for best direction and best screenplay in a Brazilian feature film went to Aly Muritiba for the Paraná comedy “Jesus Kid”, an adaptation of the book by Lourenço Mutarelli.

See the full list of winners:

BRAZILIAN SHORT FILMS

Best Film – “The Hunger of Lázaro”, by Diego Benevides

Best Direction – Fabio Rodrigo, for “Between Us and the World”

Best Actor – Lucas Galvino in “Private Pictures”

Best Actress – Tieta Macau in “Quanto Pesa”

Best Screenplay – Marcelo Grabowsky, Aline Portugal and Manoela Sawitzki, for “Fotos Privadas”

Best Photography – Rodolpho Barros, for “Animais na Pista”

Best Editing – Caroline Neves, for “Between us and the World”

Best Musical Score – Eli-Eri Moura, for “Animais na Pista”

Best Art Direction – Torquato Joel, for “A Hunger of Lázaro”

Best Sound Design – Breno Nina, for “Quanto Pesa”

Best Film by the Popular Jury – “Desvirtude”, by Gautier Lee

Best Film by the Critics Jury – “Between Us and the World”, by Fábio Rodrigo

Special Jury Prize – Fabio Rodrigo, for “Between Us and the World” for consciously answering in aesthetic, affective and narrative terms the question “How to talk about the pain of loss and still have hope?”.

An honorable mention from the Judging Committee for Brazilian short films goes to the film “A Beleza de Rose”, by Natal Portela, for taking a delicate look at the lives of many black women in northeastern Brazil.

Canal Brasil Short Film Award – “A Beleza de Rose”, by Natal Portela

FOREIGN FEATURES

Best Film – “La Teoría De Los Vidrios Rotos”, by Diego Fernández Pujol

Best Film Popular Jury – “La Teoría De Los Vidrios Rotos”, by Diego Fernández Pujol

Best Film by the Critics Jury – “Permanent Plant”, Ezequiel Radusky

Special Jury Award – For addressing issues that are so present in our society, which reflect the consequences of a corrupt system and directly affect human values; and by the interpretations of female protagonists who represent the strength of Latin women in our cinema. The Jury of Foreign Feature Films of the 49th Gramado Film Festival decided to award the Special Jury Prize to the film “Planta Permanente”, by Ezequiel Radusky.

GAUCHO FEATURES

Best Film – “Cavalo de Santo”, by Carlos Eduardo Caramez and Mirian Fichtner

Best Direction – Gilson Vargas, for “A Colmeia”

Best Actor – João Pedro Prates, for “A Colmeia”

Best Actress – Luciana Renatha, Alexia Kobayashi and Veronica Challfom, for “Exterínio”

Best Screenplay – Carlos Eduardo Caramez, for “Cavalo de Santo”

Best Photography – Bruno Polidoro, for “A Colmeia”

Best Art Direction – Gilka Vargas and Iara Noemi, for “A Colmeia”

Best Editing – Joana Bernardes and Mirela Kruel, for “Exterínio”

Best Sound Design – Gabriela Bervian, for “A Colmeia”

Best Musical Track – Sacred Songs of the Orixás preserved by the Terreiros from Rio Grande do Sul and Alabê Oni, for “Cavalo de Santo”

Best Film by the Popular Jury – “Cavalo de Santo”, by Carlos Eduardo Caramez and Mirian Fichtner

BRAZILIAN FEATURES

Best Film – “Carro Rei”, by Renata Pinheiro

Best Direction – Aly Muritiba, for “Jesus Kid”

Best Actor – Nando Cunha, in “O Novelo”

Best Actress – Glória Pires, in “A Suspeita”

Best Screenplay – Aly Muritiba, for “Jesus Kid”

Best Photography – Bruno Polidoro, for “The First Death of Joana”

Best Editing – Tula Anagnostopoulos, for “The First Death of Joana

Best Musical Soundtrack – Dj Dolores, for “Carro Rei”

Best Art Direction – Karen Araújo, for “Carro Rei”

Best Supporting Actress – Bianca Byington, for “Homem Onça”

Best Supporting Actor – Leandro Daniel Colombo, for “Jesus Kid”

Best Sound Design – Guile Martins, for “Carro Rei”

Best Film by the Popular Jury – “O Novelo”, by Claudia Pinheiro

Best Film by the Critics Jury – “A Primeira Morte de Joana”, by Cristiane Oliveira

Special Jury Award for Matheus Nachtergaele, in “Carro Rei”, for the construction and mastery of the character and for his brilliant ability to reinvent himself.

Honorable mention to Fernando Lufer, Michel Gomes, Victor Alves, Kaike Pereira, Pedro Guilherme and Caio Patricio for their talent and power in “O Novelo”.

Honorable mention for Isabel Zuaa for her beautiful and impressive performance in “O Novelo”