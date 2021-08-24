Cash advances 3 years of FGTS withdrawal for those born from August to December

Workers who need extra income during this pandemic period and who joined the withdrawal-birthday modality, in which the worker starts to receive annually a part of the FGTS balance in the month of birthday, may be able to anticipate up to three years of withdrawal at once.

It is worth remembering that the withdrawal-birthday has its own calendar, in which workers born between January and July have already received it, and workers who join or have already joined the modality and have their birthdays between August and December will still receive it.

How to anticipate three years of withdrawal

The anticipation of three years of FGTS withdrawal at once is a possibility offered by Caixa Econômica Federal through a loan that uses the FGTS balance itself as loan payment guarantee, thus, with the low risk of default for Caixa manages to offer excellent conditions for personal credit as well as the possibility of releasing the balance for those with a low credit score and in some cases even for those with a dirty name.

However, as the possibility works through a credit, it has some requirements so that the worker can guarantee access to the benefit. Let’s know the conditions for credit:

1) interest rate of 0.99% per month;

two) accrued interest per year: 12.54%;

3) minimum loan amount: R$ 2 thousand; and

4) anticipation: up to 3 years of benefit.

For many workers who are not very familiar with personal credit interest, it is worth remembering that this is one of the best terms offered today. Remember that banks and finance companies often get better interest rates when something is placed in guarantee for payment, as is the case of the anticipation of the withdrawal, which places the worker’s own FGTS as a guarantee for payment of the debt.

How can I request an advance withdrawal?

If you have joined the birthday loot, the joining process is simple, check out:

1) Make the request through the FGTS application if you are not a Caixa account holder, or through Caixa’s internet banking if you are an account holder;

two) When accessing the platform, select the credit line option and fill in how many installments and amounts you want to advance;

3) The system allows you to access your balance and perform a simulation of the amounts you receive;

4) If you agree with the values, simply enter your electronic signature to confirm and the proof of request will be shown to you.

The loan modality does not compromise the monthly budget, since the payment with interest is made through the FGTS payroll, thus, the amounts will be deducted annually from the balance that would be available in an account for the birthday withdrawal.

Simulations

The minimum total amount that the worker can borrow is R$2,000. However, it is also necessary that the value of each withdrawal to be anticipated is equal to or greater than R$300.00.

Example 1. For you to better understand how to anticipate the FGTS Anniversary Withdrawal.

Anticipation value of the withdrawal-birthday: 1st year BRL 1,600; 2nd year BRL 300; 3rd year BRL 300;

BRL 1,600; BRL 300; BRL 300; Sum of the three years: R$ 2,200;

Hiring can be made as it reaches the minimum required amount of R$2,000, in addition to the minimum amount per year of R$300;

Example 2. For you to better understand how to anticipate the FGTS Anniversary Withdrawal.

Anticipation value of the withdrawal-birthday: 1st year R$1,500; 2nd year BRL 500; 3rd year did not choose;

R$1,500; BRL 500; did not choose; Sum of the three years: R$2,000;

Hiring can be made as it reaches the minimum required amount of R$2,000, in addition to the minimum amount per year of R$300;

loot-birthday calendar

As previously mentioned, as Caixa has already released the withdrawal-birthday calendar, workers born from January to July can no longer receive this year, as their birthday month has already passed, so there are still five withdrawal rounds for 2021, check:

• born in august: receive between the days 2/08 and 29/10;

• born in september: receive between 09/1 and 11/30;

• born in october: receive between 10/1 and 12/31;

• born in november: receive between 11/1 and 01/31/22; and

• born in December: receive between 12/1 and 02/28/22.