Cash paid to those born in May; see full calendar

Informal workers born in May receive this Tuesday (24) the fifth installment of the new round of emergency aid. The benefit will have installments from R$150 to R$375, depending on the family.

Payment will also be made to those enrolled in the Federal Government’s Single Registry of Social Programs (CadÚnico) born in the same month. The money will be deposited in digital savings accounts and can be used through the Caixa Tem application. Only two to three weeks after the deposit, the money can be withdrawn in cash or transferred to a checking account.

Also on Tuesday, participants in Bolsa Família with a Social Registration Number (NIS) of end 5. receive the fifth installment of emergency aid. The dates for the extension of the benefit were announced two weeks ago.

In all, 45.6 million Brazilians benefit from the new round of emergency aid. The aid is paid only to those who received the benefit in December 2020. It is also necessary to meet other requirements to be entitled to the new round.

For Bolsa Família beneficiaries, payment occurs differently. Applicants can directly withdraw money in the last ten business days of each month, based on the final digit of the NIS.

The payment of the fifth installment to those enrolled in Bolsa Família began on the 18th and continues until the 31st. Emergency aid will only be deposited when the amount exceeds the benefit of the social program.

The program would end in July, but was extended until October, with the same amounts for the installments.