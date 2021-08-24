Cash starts to deposit the FGTS 2021 profit. See how to check the balance

Caixa Econômica Federal began to deposit money from the profit of the FGTS (Guarantee Fund for Time of Service) for workers. According to the bank, the payment began to be released after approval of the distribution of 96% of the profit by the FGTS Board of Trustees, last Tuesday (17th).

Payment, however, has not yet reached all accounts and Caixa informs that deposits will be completed by August 31st.

In the FGTS statement, the profit will appear with the date of August 10th in each of the accounts. According to Caixa, the credit was made with a retroactive date so that it would be possible to include the month’s interest.

The employee who had a balance in the FGTS accounts on December 31, 2020, including inactive accounts, is entitled to annual profit.

In order to consult the values, the worker must access Caixa’s official channels, such as the FGTS application (available free of charge for Android and iOS) and the FGTS official website. Caixa customers can also check through the institution’s internet banking.

The report consulted the FGTS application this Monday (23), but, due to instability, it was not possible to verify if the deposit amount was already available.

The worker will only be able to use this money if he falls into one of the situations foreseen for the withdrawal of the FGTS, such as unfair dismissal, retirement, withdrawal-birthday and purchase of his own house. See 15 situations in which it is possible to withdraw the FGTS.

In total, R$8.1 billion of the fund’s net profit in 2020 will be distributed to 88.6 million workers throughout Brazil. The amount will be credited to 191.2 million accounts.

KNOW MORE

How to check the FGTS balance



– By cell phone in the FGTS Application

– On the internet at www.fgts.gov.br

– In person, at Caixa branches, with CPF and NIS/PIS

– By SMS or email, registering the cell phone and email in the Box

– More information at 0800-7260207