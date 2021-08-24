CBA (CBAV3): XP, BBI and BofA recommend buy-to-share amid the “green transformation” and see up to 73% up potential

CBA Factory (Images: Disclosure)

SAO PAULO – A little over a month after its debut on the Stock Exchange, on July 15, until last Friday (20), the shares of Companhia Brasileira de Alumínio, CBA (CBAV3), were practically sidelined, passing by a drop of 1.8% in the period (going from R$ 11.20 to R$ 11).

However, the aluminum producer belonging to the Votorantim group had coverage initiated by three analysis houses with a positive outlook – and with analysts seeing an upside potential of up to 73% for the assets. Among the reasons for seeing a rise in shares are the discounted valuation and the company’s good positioning for the “green transformation”.

Both XP and BBI have a purchase recommendation or purchase equivalent (outperform in the case of BBI, or performance above the market average) with a target price of R$19, an increase of 73% compared to the Friday closing. fair. This Monday, at 1:50 pm (Brasilia time), CBAV3 assets rose 2.09%, to R$ 11.23.

Founded in 1941, Companhia Brasileira de Alumínio is the leader in market share in the main segments in which it operates in the aluminum sector in Brazil, with a strategic focus on products with high added value and margins. CBA is a fully integrated producer across the aluminum value chain. XP highlights that it is the only company in Latin America with a complete portfolio of aluminum products and a highly flexible production mix.

Yuri Pereira, Thales Carmo and Marcella Ungaretti, XP analysts who signed the report on CBA, highlight four main pillars of the thesis: (i) structural changes in the consumption profile – in a more sustainable world – should increase the demand for aluminum and pose challenges to supply, given China’s current energy matrix (coal), (ii) expansion projects in line with market trends; (iii) attractive valuation, as they see CBAV3 being traded at 3.3 times the ratio between the company’s value and the expected Ebitda (EV/Ebitda) for 2022, below the peer average between 4 times (primary aluminum producers) and 6.5 times (secondary aluminum); and (iv) also due to the strong ESG positioning (aligned with the best environmental, social and corporate governance practices).

“Aluminum prices are up 30% year-to-date (US$2,569 per ton) as global demand for metals intensifies, especially in China. We expect aluminum consumption to remain high, at least in the short term, as countries gradually reopen their economies,” analysts point out.

They see the structural shift to greener alternatives as the main driver of the industry’s advancement, as the metal stands out as one of the greenest on the planet and the most recycled material among industrial metals, on a percentage basis.

In this sense, CBA has a complete expansion plan for the coming years, considered in the analysis model. XP highlights the Rondon Project, a greenfield that will mine high-quality bauxite at competitive costs, with an annual capacity of 4.5 million tons per year (mtpa). The project to increase aluminum production is another highlight.

In addition, in line with the ESG strategy, the company has a project to continuously improve its recycling facilities, adding up to 50,000 tonnes per capacity with the investment in a new scrap treatment line, analysts point out.

“The business model in CBA’s low carbon aluminum offer, added to the company’s high ESG standards, lead us to see the company standing out from its peers, strategically positioned for the future,” they point out.

Bradesco BBI also highlights that the company’s investment thesis is based on the low cost of renewable energy and bauxite, good global decarbonization trends, growth in low-cost growth projects and a positive outlook for aluminum prices.

The bank forecasts aluminum prices to reach US$2,500 per ton in 2022, US$2,300 per ton in 2023 and US$2,000 per ton in the long term, seeing solid structural trends due to demand for electric vehicles, plastic replacement, renewable energy projects, “green” buildings with a lighter structure and decarbonization requirements.

The bank also sees prices at an unjustified discount in relation to other companies in the sector. Among the risks, BBI cites the possibility of lower than expected aluminum prices, which could occur if demand from China does not match expectations or if Brazil’s economy worsens, impacting domestic demand.

Bank of America, on the other hand, has a lower target price than the other two houses, at R$16, but still representing a 45% upside potential compared to Friday’s closing. The recommendation for the paper is also a purchase.

Leonardo Neratika, Guilherme Rosito and Michael Widmer, analysts at the American bank, reinforce the view that the company operates in a low-cost model and with the integration of bauxite and aluminum production, which complements the exposure to the renewable energy matrix.

In addition, they also reinforce the company’s good positioning in relation to the “green transformation”, leading to a scenario of positive trends for aluminum demand. Meanwhile, supply is likely to remain limited, causing a market deficit.

Regarding the valuation, analysts estimate the shares currently traded at a multiple of 3.1 times their market value over the Ebitda projection for 2022, which is seen as attractive by analysts.

